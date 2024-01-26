Sean Davis Translates What's Being Reported As Biden Delivering a 'Win for Environmentalists'

Fulton County Taxpayer Rips Fani Willis
Doug P.  |  11:00 AM on January 26, 2024
Meme

The Biden administration continues its push to appease America-hating leftists under the guise of "fighting climate change." Here's the latest example: 

The Biden White House did this to make the weather better, or at least that's what they'd like everybody to believe:

When Biden took office he promised that the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't joking. This is yet another example:

From Fox News:

In a joint announcement Friday morning, the White House and Department of Energy (DOE) said the pause would occur while federal officials conduct a rigorous environmental review assessing the projects' carbon emissions, which could take more than a year to complete. Climate activists have loudly taken aim at LNG export projects in recent weeks, arguing they will lead to a large uptick in emissions and worsen global warming. 

"As our exports increase, we must review export applications using the most comprehensive up-to-date analysis of the economic, environmental and national security considerations," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on a press call. "This action includes a pause on pending applications for exports of U.S. natural gas as LNG to non-free trade agreement countries until the department can update the underlying analyses for authorizations."

As for the "victory for environmentalists" part, The Federalist's Sean Davis translated what that really means, and it isn't good for the U.S. (like everything else the Biden administration does): 

The full post: 

It’s not a victory for environmentalists. The natural gas boom accomplished exactly what enviros always said they wanted: lower CO2 emissions. 

But they’re not environmentalists, because they don’t care about the natural environment. They’re communists who hate humanity. 

They don’t want you heating your home with wood, or coal, or oil, or propane, or natural gas. Which means they don’t want you heating your home at all. These little demons want you freezing to death, because their actual goal is fewer humans. 

The carbon they want to reduce is you.

Yes, the carbon they want to reduce is you. Sometimes they even say it right out loud:

Kerry then got on a private jet to fly back to one of his mansions where he'll continue the crusade to force the rest of us to subsist on a diet of insects while living in unheated caves to "save the planet."

