Sean Davis Translates What's Being Reported As Biden Delivering a 'Win for Environmentalists'

The Biden administration continues its push to appease America-hating leftists under the guise of "fighting climate change." Here's the latest example:

White House halts enormous natural gas projects in victory for environmentalists https://t.co/xAaYjl19KP — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 26, 2024

The Biden White House did this to make the weather better, or at least that's what they'd like everybody to believe:

BREAKING IN WASHINGTON: President Biden pauses all pending approvals of liquefied natural gas exports, says climate change is real and must be tackled, cites wildfires, historic hurricanes and floods wiping homes.



In a 5:59 a.m. EST statement today, Biden writes, “In every… pic.twitter.com/slsXtXrDH7 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 26, 2024

When Biden took office he promised that the days of "America First" policies were over, and he wasn't joking. This is yet another example:

Joe Biden & the Dems are gloating while they work to destroy America’s energy industry & damage our economy.



The demand for natural gas still exists obviously & the Biden admin is working to make sure that tyrannical countries step up to meet the demand instead of the USA. https://t.co/mQViMfqc9d — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 26, 2024

From Fox News:

In a joint announcement Friday morning, the White House and Department of Energy (DOE) said the pause would occur while federal officials conduct a rigorous environmental review assessing the projects' carbon emissions, which could take more than a year to complete. Climate activists have loudly taken aim at LNG export projects in recent weeks, arguing they will lead to a large uptick in emissions and worsen global warming. "As our exports increase, we must review export applications using the most comprehensive up-to-date analysis of the economic, environmental and national security considerations," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on a press call. "This action includes a pause on pending applications for exports of U.S. natural gas as LNG to non-free trade agreement countries until the department can update the underlying analyses for authorizations."

As for the "victory for environmentalists" part, The Federalist's Sean Davis translated what that really means, and it isn't good for the U.S. (like everything else the Biden administration does):

It’s not a victory for environmentalists. The natural gas boom accomplished exactly what enviros always said they wanted: lower CO2 emissions.



But they’re not environmentalists, because they don’t care about the natural environment. They’re communists who hate humanity.



They… https://t.co/LQ4QzzCpb6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 26, 2024

The full post:

It’s not a victory for environmentalists. The natural gas boom accomplished exactly what enviros always said they wanted: lower CO2 emissions. But they’re not environmentalists, because they don’t care about the natural environment. They’re communists who hate humanity. They don’t want you heating your home with wood, or coal, or oil, or propane, or natural gas. Which means they don’t want you heating your home at all. These little demons want you freezing to death, because their actual goal is fewer humans. The carbon they want to reduce is you.

Yes, the carbon they want to reduce is you. Sometimes they even say it right out loud:

NEW - Biden's climate czar John Kerry: "Now humanity is inexorably threatened by humanity itself."pic.twitter.com/n5MBBzU6EL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 25, 2023

Kerry then got on a private jet to fly back to one of his mansions where he'll continue the crusade to force the rest of us to subsist on a diet of insects while living in unheated caves to "save the planet."

