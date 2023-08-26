John Kerry comes right out and says it: YOUR EXISTENCE is the problem

Ready to fight the Democratic power in Georgia ... 'FREE JENNA' merchandise just...
Doug P.  |  8:59 AM on August 26, 2023
Meme screenshot

Biden "climate czar" John Kerry was in Scotland this week and must have gotten there via sailboat and bicycle, but in any case, critics of his desire to spend humanity into economic oblivion to "save the planet" appear to be getting under his skin.

Every now and then, Kerry just comes right out and says it and this was one of those times: Your existence is a threat to humanity (and guess what that means):

There it is! YOU are the problem (but Kerry isn't, of course). 

Kerry, his mansions, and private jet flights can take all the seats, and he's obviously getting frustrated by those pointing out what a hypocrite he is.

Ironically enough Kerry is the one who sounds like he's the leader of some sort of religion.

Climate change, or the "wear a mask all the time even when you're alone in your car" people might also fall into that category these days.

For example, people like Kerry fear nuclear war -- not necessarily for the ensuing death and destruction from the weapons -- but because it'll make climate change even worse. 

Biden needs to be voted out next year and this "climate czar" clown sent packing with him.

*** 

