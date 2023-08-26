John Kerry comes right out and says it: YOUR EXISTENCE is the problem

Biden "climate czar" John Kerry was in Scotland this week and must have gotten there via sailboat and bicycle, but in any case, critics of his desire to spend humanity into economic oblivion to "save the planet" appear to be getting under his skin.

Every now and then, Kerry just comes right out and says it and this was one of those times: Your existence is a threat to humanity (and guess what that means):

NEW - Biden's climate czar John Kerry: "Now humanity is inexorably threatened by humanity itself."pic.twitter.com/n5MBBzU6EL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 25, 2023

There it is! YOU are the problem (but Kerry isn't, of course).

It’s not often that the tyrants tell you so clearly your mere existence is a threat to them. https://t.co/eLX4wRpoNC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 26, 2023

Kerry, his mansions, and private jet flights can take all the seats, and he's obviously getting frustrated by those pointing out what a hypocrite he is.

John Kerry, in Scotland, on his critics:



"They incite a movement against what they falsely label 'climate change fanaticism' as they conveniently forget that the dictionary definition of a 'cult' is 'the dismissal of facts in devotion to a lie.'" pic.twitter.com/pzycTdzjkl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2023

Ironically enough Kerry is the one who sounds like he's the leader of some sort of religion.

He sounds like he’s describing his side accurately. Climate hysteria is a cult, it is fanaticism, it’s religion for the secular. When Voltaire said that "if God did not exist, it would be necessary to invent him,” he may as well been talking about climate change adherents. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) August 25, 2023

Climate change, or the "wear a mask all the time even when you're alone in your car" people might also fall into that category these days.

He’s correct, but I don’t think we agree on the reason why. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) August 25, 2023

This has always been the case throughout history. Nuclear war has been a threat for the last 70 years.



The humans who are a real threat to a humanity are the shameless communists pushing this climate hoax. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 25, 2023

For example, people like Kerry fear nuclear war -- not necessarily for the ensuing death and destruction from the weapons -- but because it'll make climate change even worse.

This dude’s *entire job* could be conducted over Zoom calls, but he’s comfortable flying everywhere to give climate speeches because he purchases carbon offsets. He’s not serious about climate change and he reveals the grift anytime his flight patterns are brought up. https://t.co/XiVcsFd0PZ — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 26, 2023

Biden needs to be voted out next year and this "climate czar" clown sent packing with him.

