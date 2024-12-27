FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes VERY POORLY for Them

There are several thing wrong with this story, but the fact a man defended himself from armed criminals is not one of them.

In Houston, a man shot and wounded several kids who held him at gunpoint in an attempted robbery.

WATCH:

"A group of kids" ages 12-14 tried to rob a man at gunpoint yesterday in Houston & instantly found out that TX men carry. pic.twitter.com/ZFGU1N0TCU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 26, 2024

Where are the parents? This writer's youngest will be 12 in May. He's currently playing Roblox on the computer and not out robbing people on the streets.

Let's just hope the victim doesn't get woke charges against him for shooting thugs trying to rob him https://t.co/jZuMVZtzF7 — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 26, 2024

It's Texas, not New York. That's not likely.

In Texas, FAFO applies to everyone. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 26, 2024

It sure does.

FAFO is not a cute saying in Texas, but a way of life — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 26, 2024

Yes it is.

Here is full news if you think it’s fake.



JUST IN: Three teens between the ages of 12 and 15 were shot while trying to rob a man in northwest Harris County, Texas, with one critically injured



Several teens between the ages of 12 and 15 tried to rob a man with what appeared to… pic.twitter.com/QY6KyjAt4P — TacticalEdge (@EdgeE50124) December 26, 2024

Just insane.

Good. Triggers don't have age verification.



The second you point a weapon at an innocent, congratulations. You're now an adult.



Welcome to adult outcomes. — Geisterjäger (@Geisterjger4) December 26, 2024

Actions have consequences.

I've carried my whole life, saved me 3 times in 25 years. Guns save lives. — Step One Survival (@StepOneSurvival) December 27, 2024

They sure do.

Good.



Now charge their mothers.



And fathers, if we can find them.



And they’re not already in prison. https://t.co/EQppnDJyNU — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) December 27, 2024

Once again: where are the parents?

You have to be pretty stupid to go into any interaction in the state of Texas believing the other person to be unarmed https://t.co/XxgfGeqZBy — Mara ✡️🍌📟 (@SoulofSowell) December 26, 2024

It's not the wisest decision one can make.

12-14. Sweet Jesus. Awfully young to learn FAFO. https://t.co/bYAxeaxZBU — Sam Alexander (@TiredOldManinAL) December 26, 2024

Yes, it is. It's a failing of parents and the system that this even happened.