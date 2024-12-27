FAFO, Texas Style: Group of Kids Try Robbing Houston Man and It Goes VERY POORLY for Them

After Gaslighting Us on Economy for Years, AP FINALLY Admits Homelessness Increased 18...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 27, 2024

There are several thing wrong with this story, but the fact a man defended himself from armed criminals is not one of them.

In Houston, a man shot and wounded several kids who held him at gunpoint in an attempted robbery.

WATCH:

Where are the parents? This writer's youngest will be 12 in May. He's currently playing Roblox on the computer and not out robbing people on the streets.

It's Texas, not New York. That's not likely.

It sure does.

Yes it is.

Just insane.

Actions have consequences.

They sure do.

Once again: where are the parents?

It's not the wisest decision one can make.

Yes, it is. It's a failing of parents and the system that this even happened.

