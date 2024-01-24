Ex AZ GOP Chair Explains What That Leaked Kari Lake Audio Was About (Sparking Even MORE Questions)

Earlier today, Jeff DeWit, chairman of the Arizona GOP, resigned after audio leaked that was recorded about a year ago showing him passing along an offer designed to convince Kari Lake to not run for Senate in that state. DeWit is heard on the recording explaining to Lake that she could profit from powerful people "back east" by backing away from politics for a couple of years.

If you haven't heard it, here's the full audio:

After that story made the rounds, DeWit resigned, admitting there could be a "more damaging recording" on the horizon:

Just now —> AZGOP Chair Jeff DeWit resigns, saying Kari Lake’s team threatened to release a “new, more damaging recording” if he didn’t. DeWit asserts that the secret recording “confirms a disturbing tendency to exploit private interactions for personal gain.” https://t.co/8a0IjLeBs4 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 24, 2024

That was part of the Arizona GOP Chair's statement after submitting his resignation:

If DeWit thinks what's on the recording on his part is appropriate why did he resign? There are so many questions!

Here's what an NBC News reporter says the now-former Arizona GOP Chair told him was behind what can be heard on the recording:

New: Just talked w/ Jeff DeWit by phone->



“It had everything to do with [Lake] being a drag on the ticket. There are people who want to make sure we win the elex & that’s it. No one believes she can get across the finish line, particularly with Indpnts.” https://t.co/rFWDzk2iCs https://t.co/ZMNmxN8SPv — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 24, 2024

OK, that's one way to spin it, but it was the "there could be a more damaging recording" on the horizon part that struck us as interesting.

Did he just suggest that there is MORE horrific, unethical things that could come to light? 🤔 — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) January 24, 2024

Yeah, this brings up a lot more questions.

I don’t know, sounded mighty scummy on his part https://t.co/cgz9Nrxe7f — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 24, 2024

Wait, it was a setup? That's what DeWit is saying:

He blames Kari lake?



Seriously 😐 pic.twitter.com/0BCGTuOYxf — Midwest Iowa girl (@Maga4Justice) January 24, 2024

And the threats??!! What were those for? — HappyGirl (@JL42789377) January 24, 2024

Just so we’re clear, this is Jeff DeWit admitting that his Never-Trump friends back in DC didn’t want Kari Lake to run for Senate, and so in his capacity as Chairman of the Arizona Republican Party he went to Kari Lake’s home and tried to bribe her out of running for office…. https://t.co/CxOgpJxwXW — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) January 24, 2024

One thing's for sure: There's a lot more to this story. Stay tuned.

