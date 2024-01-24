Journo Who Called Larry Elder ‘A Real Threat to Communities of Color’ Among...
Ex AZ GOP Chair Explains What That Leaked Kari Lake Audio Was About (Sparking Even MORE Questions)

Doug P.  |  6:25 PM on January 24, 2024
AngieArtist

Earlier today, Jeff DeWit, chairman of the Arizona GOP, resigned after audio leaked that was recorded about a year ago showing him passing along an offer designed to convince Kari Lake to not run for Senate in that state. DeWit is heard on the recording explaining to Lake that she could profit from powerful people "back east" by backing away from politics for a couple of years.

If you haven't heard it, here's the full audio:

After that story made the rounds, DeWit resigned, admitting there could be a "more damaging recording" on the horizon:

That was part of the Arizona GOP Chair's statement after submitting his resignation: 

If DeWit thinks what's on the recording on his part is appropriate why did he resign? There are so many questions!

Here's what an NBC News reporter says the now-former Arizona GOP Chair told him was behind what can be heard on the recording:

OK, that's one way to spin it, but it was the "there could be a more damaging recording" on the horizon part that struck us as interesting.

Yeah, this brings up a lot more questions.

Wait, it was a setup? That's what DeWit is saying:

One thing's for sure: There's a lot more to this story. Stay tuned.

