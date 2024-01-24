AZ GOP Chair Resigns After Leaked Audio Shows Him Passing Along a 'Drop Out' Offer to Kari Lake

Recently leaked audio that was reportedly recorded about a year ago showed the Chairman of the Arizona GOP passing along an offer from powerful people "back east":

Advertisement

An audio recording released Tuesday appears to reveal the chairman of the Arizona Republican Party tried to nudge fellow Republican Kari Lake out of politics before she became a U.S. Senate candidate last year. "There are very powerful people who want to keep you out," Party Chair Jeff DeWit said to Lake on the audio. "They're willing to put their money where their mouth is, in a big way." On Tuesday evening, while campaigning for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in New Hampshire, Lake called for DeWit to resign. "We can't have somebody who's corrupt and compromised running the Republican Party," she told NBC's Vaughn Hillyard.

If you missed it, this is the audio that was released:

🚨BOMBSHELL LEAKED AUDIO RECORDING 🚨



AZ’s GOP Chair Jeff DeWit tries to bribe Kari Lake on behalf of “powerful people” to stay out of the Senate race.



When Kari urges him to go public w/ the corrupt offer, he says he can’t or he might be killed.



WTFpic.twitter.com/DWl8YD0MT1 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 23, 2024

Update: This is a longer version:

Lake said she'll get into more details later this evening:

I am getting a lot of questions about the bribery scandal & corruption in DC.



I have decided to go LIVE on Rumble tonight at 8:00 ET (6:00 AZ time) to answer your questions.



I hope you’ll join me! ♥️ — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 24, 2024

Meanwhile, as a result of the leaked audio, DeWit resigned as Arizona's GOP Chair:

BREAKING: JEFF DEWIT RESIGNING AS ARIZONA REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIR FOLLOWING KARI LAKE AUDIO RELEASE — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) January 24, 2024

Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit is RESIGNING after leaked audio conversation involving bribery with @KariLake! https://t.co/WJM9VzXX1f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2024

Wow, that escalated quickly.

My question is, shouldn't someone in the GOP be asking him questions? Who was behind the offer? How many others involved? Etc. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) January 24, 2024

DeWit blamed Lake and said the video was "deceptively edited" -- but he resigned anyway:

JUST IN: Arizona GOP Chair Jeff DeWit resigns after leaked audio reveals he tried bribing Kari Lake into not running for Senate.



There should be a much bigger punishment besides a forced resignation.



Despite resigning, DeWit bizarrely blasted the audio footage, claiming it was… pic.twitter.com/H30e40xj4S — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 24, 2024

The full post:

Arizona GOP Chair Jeff DeWit resigns after leaked audio reveals he tried bribing Kari Lake into not running for Senate. There should be a much bigger punishment besides a forced resignation. Despite resigning, DeWit bizarrely blasted the audio footage, claiming it was a "deceptive tactic" and a "selectively edited audio recording." He also appeared to suggest that legal action may be taken. "In light of the recent revelation that Kari Lake has released a selectively edited audio recording of our private conversation, I must clearly address this deceptive tactic," he said. "The recording, from over ten months ago, is not only taken out of context but also undermines the integrity of private discussions critical for party leadership." "The ethical breach in her recording of our conversation, while Lake was my employee, raises serious legal and moral concerns." DeWit said he is resigning because Lake reportedly has even more "damaging" recordings.





Advertisement

Now we need names:

🚨 BREAKING: Jeff DeWit to resign as Arizona Republican Party chair after recording revealed he offered Kari Lake a bribe not to run for Senate.



It’s time for him to name names. pic.twitter.com/aVKfNQJwdt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2024

Bingo!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!