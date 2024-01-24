WTF? Watch Biden's 'Clutch' Slip in Real Time (Video)
AZ GOP Chair Resigns After Leaked Audio Shows Him Passing Along a 'Drop Out' Offer to Kari Lake

Doug P.  |  3:04 PM on January 24, 2024
AngieArtist

Recently leaked audio that was reportedly recorded about a year ago showed the Chairman of the Arizona GOP passing along an offer from powerful people "back east":

An audio recording released Tuesday appears to reveal the chairman of the Arizona Republican Party tried to nudge fellow Republican Kari Lake out of politics before she became a U.S. Senate candidate last year.

"There are very powerful people who want to keep you out," Party Chair Jeff DeWit said to Lake on the audio. "They're willing to put their money where their mouth is, in a big way."

On Tuesday evening, while campaigning for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in New Hampshire, Lake called for DeWit to resign. 

"We can't have somebody who's corrupt and compromised running the Republican Party," she told NBC's Vaughn Hillyard. 

If you missed it, this is the audio that was released:

Update: This is a longer version:

Lake said she'll get into more details later this evening:

Meanwhile, as a result of the leaked audio, DeWit resigned as Arizona's GOP Chair:

Wow, that escalated quickly.

DeWit blamed Lake and said the video was "deceptively edited" -- but he resigned anyway:

The full post:

Arizona GOP Chair Jeff DeWit resigns after leaked audio reveals he tried bribing Kari Lake into not running for Senate. 

There should be a much bigger punishment besides a forced resignation. Despite resigning, DeWit bizarrely blasted the audio footage, claiming it was a "deceptive tactic" and a "selectively edited audio recording." 

He also appeared to suggest that legal action may be taken. 

"In light of the recent revelation that Kari Lake has released a selectively edited audio recording of our private conversation, I must clearly address this deceptive tactic," he said. 

"The recording, from over ten months ago, is not only taken out of context but also undermines the integrity of private discussions critical for party leadership." 

"The ethical breach in her recording of our conversation, while Lake was my employee, raises serious legal and moral concerns." 

DeWit said he is resigning because Lake reportedly has even more "damaging" recordings.

Now we need names:

Bingo!

*** 

