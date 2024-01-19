Time for Another Media 'Trump's Spreading Misinformation' Rake Stomp

We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Twitchy to Share 1 of the CRAZIEST Lefty-Troll...
Doug P.  |  11:19 AM on January 19, 2024
Journalism meme

Now that it's an election year, the media spotlight on the dangers of "misinformation" and "disinformation" is starting to shine bright, and oddly enough this kind of thing comes mostly from outlets that have ironically helped spread misinformation while running cover for the Democrats:

"Disinformation" can of course often be defined as things that are true but aren't helpful to the Left's desired narrative. One of the most glaring recent examples of that was the media helping Democrats write off stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents as a Russian misinformation campaign.

CBS News spotted more of what they called misinformation from Trump:

A "baseless claim"?

Yeah, it's not really "baseless":

Unless NPR is pushing misinformation, it's not misinformation from Trump:

In New Hampshire, thousands of Democratic voters have switched party affiliation to Republican or undeclared ahead of the state's primary next week. Some say they switched to support Nikki Haley. 

Alternate headline: "CBS News says NPR is pushing a 'baseless claim'"

That's often the case. And yet the media wonders why distrust of their industry is at record high levels. 

*** 

