Biden Says These People Do NOT Control the Government (and You Know What THAT Means)

The November election is now less than ten months away, and Biden's reelection campaign is trying to boost this dismal approval rating by lying like crazy:

BREAKING - DISASTROUS: Biden's Approval Ratings Hit a 15-Year Low: Only 33% of Americans Approve, ABC Poll Revealspic.twitter.com/9TzuWYh9OU — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 14, 2024

Thirty-three percent still seems high, doesn't it?

In any case, Biden's been doing some softball interviews in an attempt to try and convince people things are going great when everybody knows that's not the case (except for 33 percent of Americans, apparently).

During one recent interview (more like a slobber-fest) Biden said the following:

Biden says he's "reaching out to the rest of the world and making sure that we demonstrate to the American people that we the people run the government, not a group of wealthy guys, not a group of people who are trying to pit race against race" pic.twitter.com/RuoKGoW89N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2024

If Biden says those people don't run the government, you know what that means!

It was a confession! https://t.co/l7EkAjeqT0 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 15, 2024

Well there you go, from the horses mouth.

Remember everything they say is because they are doing it. https://t.co/8WUo6SKTn5 — LULU 🇺🇸🍊 (@cubanita356) January 14, 2024

The same goes for their claims about Trump that are 100 percent pure projection.

He is bought and paid for by wealthy people from many countries. — Jo Symonette (@RealAMPeople) January 14, 2024

Watching one of the most divisive politicians in recent memory speak out against creating division is nothing short of ridiculous.

Biden spends much of his time trying his damndest to widen racial divisions. Just recall his statement to black people advising them that if they weren't for him they "ain't black." — James Hutton (@JEHutton) January 14, 2024

Gaslighting is their only talent. https://t.co/4J2sMsVhSU — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) January 14, 2024

The Biden administration has been a disaster on all fronts, so gaslighting is all they have left at this point.

Look at the admiring, adoring smile on the interviewer, think he’s gonna challenge Biden? https://t.co/o6a7eVXNEL — Decafgrandmom (@Kimber3Kimber) January 14, 2024

Expect to see more of this from Team Biden (kind of like when Jen Psaki interviewed Biden campaign staffers).

