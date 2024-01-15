Fani Willis Breaks Silence on Hiring Her BAE With Tax Dollars to Go...
Biden Says These People Do NOT Control the Government (and You Know What THAT Means)

Doug P.  |  11:27 AM on January 15, 2024
Screenshotted meme

The November election is now less than ten months away, and Biden's reelection campaign is trying to boost this dismal approval rating by lying like crazy: 

Thirty-three percent still seems high, doesn't it? 

In any case, Biden's been doing some softball interviews in an attempt to try and convince people things are going great when everybody knows that's not the case (except for 33 percent of Americans, apparently). 

During one recent interview (more like a slobber-fest) Biden said the following: 

If Biden says those people don't run the government, you know what that means!

The same goes for their claims about Trump that are 100 percent pure projection. 

Watching one of the most divisive politicians in recent memory speak out against creating division is nothing short of ridiculous.

The Biden administration has been a disaster on all fronts, so gaslighting is all they have left at this point.

Expect to see more of this from Team Biden (kind of like when Jen Psaki interviewed Biden campaign staffers).

*** 

