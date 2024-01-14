Biden Campaign Leaders Endure Hard-Hitting Interview With Biden's Former Press Secretary

Pstate-run media Pstaged a Psitdown with a hard-hitting journalist. Yes, we're talking about none other than former Biden White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki.

Joe Biden has to be the most coddled president in history, and the media are shameless in their efforts to run cover for him.

Biden campaign leaders sat down with former Biden WH press secretary Jen Psaki pic.twitter.com/8VXZG1mk7c — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 14, 2024

You might think, that in the age of independent journalism, the press would work harder to prove they have something to offer. They've only gotten worse.

Psaki is essentially like any other employee who has ever experienced a company buyout or a management change. She's still doing the same job - making excuses for Joe Biden - but a different person cuts her check.

I wonder why ppl call your industry garbage — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 14, 2024

We're starting to think this comparison is not fair to garbage.

We probably should quit agreeing to call Democrat operatives 'journalists'.

This kind of thing is described as unofficial state TV when it happens in other countries https://t.co/Cglr6Sinjx — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 14, 2024

Democrats would describe it that way in other countries but whine about 'attacks on the free press' when we point it out in U.S. media.

Seriously, 'Inside with Jen Psaki' is a reasonably honest name for her show. They don't even try to hide it.

Maybe they could have gone with 'Jen Psaki: Insider'? How about 'Still Inside with Jen Psaki'? Oh, we've got it! 'Pravda'.

We're sure they circled back on Biden's many failures. Sure …

Gee, it’s almost like she’s a partisan shill with a byline.



Must look pretty familiar to you, though. — Will Collier (@willcollier) January 14, 2024

Bingo. Other media outlets had the opportunity to recognize the farce of Jen Psaki pretending to be a journalist when her MSNBC gig was first announced.

She had a contract with NBC two months before leaving her job at the WH and none of you said a word about it. https://t.co/SljDvLemOy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 14, 2024

It's a little late now.

That should do it!

North Korea would be proud — Topher (@TopherInCA) January 14, 2024

'Where I get crimson-haired press charmer?'

Team Biden: Let’s all do softball interviews with each other and pretend it’s journalism! https://t.co/NL1OaSfwPn — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 14, 2024

Strap in, folks. We have to deal with this for almost a year. Democrats can't afford for anyone to get a peek behind the curtain at the current state of Joe Biden.

“Democracy dies when regime propagandist pretend to be media journalist”😂 https://t.co/iiWIakl7G2 — BasedImmigrant🇺🇸 (@BasedImmigrant) January 14, 2024

We like it, but we doubt WaPo's going to adopt it.

And you wonder why no one respects journalists. — Bills by a Billion (@Whatdidyousay82) January 14, 2024

We definitely don't respect Democrats disguising themselves as journalists. Real journalists would actually have quite a bit of respect in this climate.

LOLOLOL! Okay, that's funny.

***

