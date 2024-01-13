Hundreds of Bodies Found in Shallow, Unmarked Graves in a 'Pauper's Cemetery' Behind...
Harvard Prof Who Insulted Harvard Extension School to Own Chris Rufo 'Asked to...
Canadian Finds Herself the Butt of the Joke After Posting a Map Mockingly...
HOT GUN: Meet the Air Force Pilot and First Active-Duty Officer to Compete...
'Celebrated' Author Joyce Carol Oates Steps in it Again While Trying to Claim...
NBC News in Panic Mode Over Republican Legislatures Protecting Kids From Transgender 'Care...
Houthi Supporter Wants the West to Know They Should Be Scared... but We're...
Where Were You When Dean Screamed? Marking The (Almost) 20 Year Anniversary of...
'UK and US Go to Hell': Protesters in NYC Mad About Yemen Airstrikes
SO Weird: Here's Biden Answering a Question About Lloyd Austin While, um, Creepily...
Watch: Joe Biden Caught on Camera in Pennsylvania Appearing to Forget He Isn't...
GREAT Timing! Biden Trips Over a Certain Somebody While Boasting About IRS Collecting...
My Senator Tim Kaine is a Corrupt A-Hole and These Emails Obtained by...
Jerry 'Sackville-Baggins' Nadler Reveals His Racism Talking About Why We Need Illegal Immi...

Illinois Gov. Pritzker Serves Up a Sanctuary State 'How It Started / How It's Going' Hall of Famer

Doug P.  |  9:08 AM on January 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

Before Joe Biden ended up in the White House, he made it clear that if he were to be elected, people who wanted to get into the U.S. illegally should "immediately surge to the border," and boy did they! Biden and his DHS have been letting them in by the millions ever since. 

Advertisement

Around that time, Democrats in many cities and some states declared their areas "sanctuaries" for people in the country illegally. In November of 2022, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said that his state would be a "beacon of hope" for everybody, even illegal immigrants: 

Fast forward to the first couple weeks of January 2024 and how is that working out for him?

Here's where things stand now -- can you say "backfire"?

Gee, what happened? Isn't Pritzker just getting what he wanted?

Recommended

Harvard Prof Who Insulted Harvard Extension School to Own Chris Rufo 'Asked to Clarify' in EPIC Walkback
Coucy
Advertisement

Another day brings with it another Democrat who doesn't want to be exposed to the effects of the kinds of policies he supports.

Yep, Pritzker's "pleading" with the wrong person:

Advertisement

Do any reporters ever ask sanctuary city mayors or sanctuary state mayors complaining about being flooded with illegals if they no longer consider themselves to be "sanctuary" areas?

*** 

Related:

Pritzker begs 'someone' to stop Texas from sending immigrants to blue cities

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harvard Prof Who Insulted Harvard Extension School to Own Chris Rufo 'Asked to Clarify' in EPIC Walkback
Coucy
Canadian Finds Herself the Butt of the Joke After Posting a Map Mockingly Showing 'How She Sees America'
Coucy
Hundreds of Bodies Found in Shallow, Unmarked Graves in a 'Pauper's Cemetery' Behind Jail in Jackson, MS
Laura W.
'Celebrated' Author Joyce Carol Oates Steps in it Again While Trying to Claim That the Bible is 'Fiction'
Coucy
Houthi Supporter Wants the West to Know They Should Be Scared... but We're NOT Shaking in Our Boots
Coucy
HOT GUN: Meet the Air Force Pilot and First Active-Duty Officer to Compete for Miss America
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harvard Prof Who Insulted Harvard Extension School to Own Chris Rufo 'Asked to Clarify' in EPIC Walkback Coucy
Advertisement