Illinois Gov. Pritzker Serves Up a Sanctuary State 'How It Started / How It's Going' Hall of Famer

Before Joe Biden ended up in the White House, he made it clear that if he were to be elected, people who wanted to get into the U.S. illegally should "immediately surge to the border," and boy did they! Biden and his DHS have been letting them in by the millions ever since.

Around that time, Democrats in many cities and some states declared their areas "sanctuaries" for people in the country illegally. In November of 2022, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said that his state would be a "beacon of hope" for everybody, even illegal immigrants:

Illinoisans have made a decision - to continue as a welcoming state that accepts others with open arms and shines as a beacon of hope. pic.twitter.com/J7dDeI11RZ — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) November 10, 2022

Fast forward to the first couple weeks of January 2024 and how is that working out for him?

Here's where things stand now -- can you say "backfire"?

Pritzker urges Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop migrant dropoffs amid winter storm: ‘I plead with you for mercy’ https://t.co/fbBDBEfRrt — TinaSfon (@TinaSfon) January 12, 2024

Gee, what happened? Isn't Pritzker just getting what he wanted?

JUST IN: Democrat Governor JB Pritzker is literally now begging "for mercy" to Texas Governor Greg Abbott to stop bussing migrants to his state.



Remarkable.



Abbott is simply giving Pritzker what he asked for considering in 2021, Pritzker signed a bill making Illinois the "most… pic.twitter.com/L7IqPayCZv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 13, 2024

Another day brings with it another Democrat who doesn't want to be exposed to the effects of the kinds of policies he supports.

If @GovPritzker were serious, he would be begging Biden to end the deliberate policy of an erased border. But he's not serious because he is still letting his partisan politics direct his decision-making. Shame on him. https://t.co/13Qstya6hG — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) January 13, 2024

Yep, Pritzker's "pleading" with the wrong person:

Pritzker should be pleading with biden to close the southern border — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) January 12, 2024

Why isn't he "pleading" with Biden to close the damn border??? — Pam D (@soirchick) January 12, 2024

The open-borders policies the left demanded were never supposed to actually impact the lives of left, only the right



You don’t like it, take it up with Biden who sues to stop states from preventing illegal crossings https://t.co/LX4kCC5ibG — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 12, 2024

Perhaps you should talk to Joe Biden and the Department of Homeland Security about that.



If nothing else, tell DHS and ice to leave Texas alone while they deal with the problem that Joe Biden refuses to. — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) January 12, 2024

Do any reporters ever ask sanctuary city mayors or sanctuary state mayors complaining about being flooded with illegals if they no longer consider themselves to be "sanctuary" areas?

