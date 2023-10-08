Pritzker begs 'someone' to stop Texas from sending immigrants to blue cities

Quick! We need to send Illinois governor JD Pritzker a copy of the inscription on the Statue of Liberty, because he seems to have forgotten:

"The Democrat convention is in Chicago next year. Are you confident that your city and your state are gonna have a better grasp?"



Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker: "Someone needs to work in Texas with these border politicians to have them stop sending people only to blue cities!" pic.twitter.com/gmFIXM7eNH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 8, 2023

Advertisement

Jeez.

How PATHETIC is this 🤡 Pritzker calls on ‘someone’ to stop Texas from sending migrants ‘only to blue cities’ https://t.co/CZuhlLZt0o — Carol RN *Miss Rush & the Gipper* 👩‍⚕️🇺🇸 🦈 (@pasqueflower19) October 8, 2023

From The Washington Examiner:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) is calling for “someone” to stand up and stop Republican lawmakers from sending migrants “only to blue cities.” “Someone needs to work in Texas with these border politicians to have them stop sending people only to blue cities!” Pritzker told Face the Nation on Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced that Texas had bused more than 50,000 people who have crossed the southern border and sent them to Democratic-led cities, including New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Denver, and Los Angeles. The busing initiative began in 2022. The Illinois governor specifically pointed to the need for federal intervention. “The president of the United States and the White House has the ability to help disperse folks across the country,” Pritzker added. “That will help a lot.”

So big, self-proclaimed sanctuary cities like Chicago and New York just simply can't handle all the illegal immigrants, but bussing them off to other places means those other places will?

You wanted Illinois to be a sanctuary state, didn't you?



This is part of the deal. — Bob Dog (@BobDog19006) October 8, 2023

Yes it is.

Classic. We also call this 'hypocrisy' where this writer comes from.

You voted for them, they are yours. You’re welcome https://t.co/8vHQIC7m9m — Jane (@OrthoA) October 8, 2023

Elections have consequences, after all.

The blue states and cities all brag about being "Sanctuary Cities and States", this is what happens. You wish to give sanctuary, you get people needing sanctuary. Texas is just helping you fulfill your wishes. Bravo Texas https://t.co/9AlE9vylHc — Imaginary Friend (@Imagina80811485) October 8, 2023

They specifically touted their sanctuary status to dump on small cities in red states that were crushed by immigration. Now that they're expected to put their money where their mouth is, all they do is whine.

IL Governor thinks the problem isn't millions of people coming through the border into the US. It's that a few thousand of them are getting bussed to blue cities. https://t.co/pJdztzawuh — Seizer Pouncicus, Esq. (@SeizerPouncicus) October 8, 2023

Ding ding ding ding! We have a winner, ladies and gentlemen.

typical... blame Texas... not Joe...???? sorry but you are a sanctuary city... right?? https://t.co/fW1tVPStV6 pic.twitter.com/IGvLIi7gqk — Carsley Golf (@CarsleyGolf) October 8, 2023

Advertisement

Of course they're blaming Texas and not, ya know, the Biden administration.

They're not sending them to "only blue cities". They're sending them to sanctuary cities. They're helping you live up to your principles. You should be thanking them. https://t.co/RnE0XhbLHH — Jeff Springer (@rationallyJeff) October 8, 2023

And yet, they aren't. So ungrateful.

"Someone (with weaponized power from the Biden admin) needs to work in Texas... (to attack) these border (defending) politicians." There. https://t.co/3TQ9f0fzhm — john cox (@johncox0871) October 8, 2023

That was the subtext there.

"It's Texas's fault we support open borders and sanctuary policies!" https://t.co/faUiAvxslV — Ishi 🟦 (@Ishii12321) October 8, 2023

Always place the blame elsewhere. It's the Democrat way.

Is there no Democrat that will call out Biden for his border crisis? https://t.co/486RfJqbfL — Traci Parker (@traciparker01) October 8, 2023

Not likely. At least not publicly.

Per the usual, Democrats wanted all the migrants in, while more and more of their own constituents began raising their own voices against it.



Now they wanna say it’s the fault of border politicians?



You wanted and now you got it.. Otherwise massive deportation and build a wall! https://t.co/quJgw8CLl4 — Gregory Hopkins (@MrGHopkins) October 8, 2023

Advertisement

They never, ever think through to the consequences of their actions. Never.

They didn’t for two years until you hung out your welcome to the sanctuary state of Illinois.



Why not say “close the border and finish the wall for all of the USA?”



Epitome of hypocrisy . https://t.co/TGVYMCU6AJ — brobert545 (@brobert545) October 8, 2023

Yes it is.

As I understand it democrats said the invaders were welcome, have they changed their minds? https://t.co/z25XPH2Crr — IjustDontCare (@Sonlymetoo) October 8, 2023

Sure seems like they have buyer's remorse.

JB, You were once proud to call Chicago a sanctuary city and welcome to all. You literally ASKED for this. https://t.co/V9vHUwLJKj — Grant Wehrli (@GrantWehrli) October 8, 2023

But that was only to virtue signal how he was better than those red states! He didn't expect anyone to actually hold him to his word.

Why isn't he addressing this to Kamala and Joe? https://t.co/4OZpLX0pvA — Islandgirl002 (@JB_Islandgirl) October 8, 2023

Because they won't listen. Kamala isn't very good at her job of being the border czar.

Agreed. Every time a Democrat gets on television to complain about this, send more.

@GregAbbott_TX please keep sending the illegal immigrants to these cities. They are finally realizing what we Texans have been dealing with for years. https://t.co/a76N3yDU10 — ⭐ Grace ⭐ (@TexAnnWheeler) October 8, 2023

Advertisement

This writer admits she was skeptical at first about the bussing of immigrants. But it's working well and really making the sanctuary cities squirm. Keep it up.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!