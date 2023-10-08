Pritzker begs 'someone' to stop Texas from sending immigrants to blue cities

CNN continues media malpractice when reporting on destruction of mosque by Israel
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 08, 2023
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool

Quick! We need to send Illinois governor JD Pritzker a copy of the inscription on the Statue of Liberty, because he seems to have forgotten:

Jeez.

From The Washington Examiner:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) is calling for “someone” to stand up and stop Republican lawmakers from sending migrants “only to blue cities.”

“Someone needs to work in Texas with these border politicians to have them stop sending people only to blue cities!” Pritzker told Face the Nation on Sunday.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced that Texas had bused more than 50,000 people who have crossed the southern border and sent them to Democratic-led cities, including New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Denver, and Los Angeles. The busing initiative began in 2022.

The Illinois governor specifically pointed to the need for federal intervention.

“The president of the United States and the White House has the ability to help disperse folks across the country,” Pritzker added. “That will help a lot.”

So big, self-proclaimed sanctuary cities like Chicago and New York just simply can't handle all the illegal immigrants, but bussing them off to other places means those other places will?

Yes it is.

Classic. We also call this 'hypocrisy' where this writer comes from.

Elections have consequences, after all.

They specifically touted their sanctuary status to dump on small cities in red states that were crushed by immigration. Now that they're expected to put their money where their mouth is, all they do is whine.

Ding ding ding ding! We have a winner, ladies and gentlemen.

Of course they're blaming Texas and not, ya know, the Biden administration.

And yet, they aren't. So ungrateful.

That was the subtext there.

Always place the blame elsewhere. It's the Democrat way.

Not likely. At least not publicly.

They never, ever think through to the consequences of their actions. Never.

Yes it is.

Sure seems like they have buyer's remorse.

But that was only to virtue signal how he was better than those red states! He didn't expect anyone to actually hold him to his word.

Because they won't listen. Kamala isn't very good at her job of being the border czar.

Agreed. Every time a Democrat gets on television to complain about this, send more.

This writer admits she was skeptical at first about the bussing of immigrants. But it's working well and really making the sanctuary cities squirm. Keep it up.

