POTUS' 'Imagine' Brag About Biden Buying More Votes (With YOUR Money) Collides With Reality

With President Biden's approval rating circling the drain for many reasons, his reelection campaign has obviously settled on a strategy to win in November: Buying votes using somebody else's money.

Advertisement

Yesterday we told you about the Biden campaign's latest effort to make people think the economy isn't so bad, which is to send them money for groceries:

A new federal program will provide summer grocery money to 21 million children across 35 states, part of the Biden administration's goal of making sure students get enough food when they're not in school and can't access free or reduced breakfast and lunch. The program will be rolled out in 35 states and all five U.S. territories, while four tribes have also opted into the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program, or Summer EBT, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The White House must not think that's quite enough, so today they want select student loan borrowers to "imagine" something:

Imagine checking your student debt balance and seeing $0.00.



Starting next month, many Americans enrolled in our SAVE plan will join the already 3.6 million who have seen their student debt cancelled by my Administration through various actions. pic.twitter.com/EH1S5aXD2Y — President Biden (@POTUS) January 12, 2024

"Imagine" if Biden could step back and admit they've made everything an absolute train wreck. "Imagine" if we could all send Biden our grocery recipes from 2019 compared to 2024.

Instead, they're just trying to buy votes using somebody else's money:

It’s not cancelled, it’s paid for by people who didn’t sign the contract to take the loan. https://t.co/l6Ck0OFwjZ — Arizona Libertarian Party (@Arizona_LP) January 12, 2024

Bingo.

Hard working, blue collar Americans are subsidizing the education of other people’s kids. Biden is using tax payer money to buy votes. https://t.co/2boT0ntJHD — Grand Old Patriots🇺🇸 (@GrandOlPatriots) January 12, 2024

Imagine stealing from blue collar workers for useless 'basket weaving' and 'the science of blue hair' degrees, just to get more votes https://t.co/Ru4zKMffwy — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 12, 2024

That's where we are.

Imagine defying the Supreme Court's decision to cancel student debt because you have a smoothbrained segment of the electorate to bribe — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 12, 2024

But remember, these are the people who want everybody to believe that Trump is the threat to the Constitution and rule of law.

Translation: “Vote for me please?”



He has NOTHING ELSE to run on. pic.twitter.com/wh7rEp5bTT — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) January 12, 2024

Absolutely no positive results (by any sane person's definition of "positive") means Team Biden's just going to start throwing around taxpayer money to buy votes.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!