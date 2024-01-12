My Senator Tim Kaine is a Corrupt A-Hole and These Emails Obtained by...
POTUS' 'Imagine' Brag About Biden Buying More Votes (With YOUR Money) Collides With Reality

Doug P.  |  2:45 PM on January 12, 2024
Meme / screenshot

With President Biden's approval rating circling the drain for many reasons, his reelection campaign has obviously settled on a strategy to win in November: Buying votes using somebody else's money.

Advertisement

Yesterday we told you about the Biden campaign's latest effort to make people think the economy isn't so bad, which is to send them money for groceries:

A new federal program will provide summer grocery money to 21 million children across 35 states, part of the Biden administration's goal of making sure students get enough food when they're not in school and can't access free or reduced breakfast and lunch. 

The program will be rolled out in 35 states and all five U.S. territories, while four tribes have also opted into the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program, or Summer EBT, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

The White House must not think that's quite enough, so today they want select student loan borrowers to "imagine" something:

"Imagine" if Biden could step back and admit they've made everything an absolute train wreck. "Imagine" if we could all send Biden our grocery recipes from 2019 compared to 2024. 

Instead, they're just trying to buy votes using somebody else's money: 

Bingo.

That's where we are.

But remember, these are the people who want everybody to believe that Trump is the threat to the Constitution and rule of law.

Absolutely no positive results (by any sane person's definition of "positive") means Team Biden's just going to start throwing around taxpayer money to buy votes.

*** 

