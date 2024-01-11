Biden WH's 2024 Plan to Boost Approval on the Economy: Give People Extra Money for Groceries

Well, we've entered a presidential election year and President Biden's numbers are swirling the drain and nobody's believing the White House's gaslighting about how great the economy is. With that in mind, it looks like Team Biden has settled on a strategy: Handing out more money:

Advertisement

A new federal program will provide summer grocery money to 21 million children across 35 states, part of the Biden administration's goal of making sure students get enough food when they're not in school and can't access free or reduced breakfast and lunch. The program will be rolled out in 35 states and all five U.S. territories, while four tribes have also opted into the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program, or Summer EBT, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday.

"The economy is great, and just to prove it, here's some money we printed and will add to the national debt!"

The DNC is actually bragging about expanding the dependency class while calling "Bidenomics" a big success (of course, more people dependent on government is their very definition of "success"):

"The government's got to give people more money because the economy is so bad" is an epic self-own, but any port in a dismal approval ratings storm.

The economy is that bad… — Don Carter (@d1carter) January 11, 2024

And they seem happy about it.

The only way you can win an election is to give people free money. Solid business model for the United States. — OpposingViews (@OpposingViews) January 11, 2024

That's pretty much the Democrat platform -- that along with open borders and high taxes.

By summer they’re gonna need it. Our economy is tanking fast. — ⏳ChaoticSandman⏳ (@ChaoticSandman) January 11, 2024

Well of Course, it’s time to pander…

Haven’t you heard, it’s an election year 😂 https://t.co/aVVwTx3mFC — LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) January 11, 2024

Just imagine how shameless this bunch will get as the year rolls on.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!