Dem Rep. Raskin Goes Full Denial After James Comer Shows Him Proof of a Biden Money Exchange

Doug P.  |  2:31 PM on January 10, 2024
Screen shot

Despite a mountain of evidence being shown by the House Oversight Committee Republicans, Democrats continue to insist there's "no evidence" of Biden family corruption (though it's hard to see something you refuse to look at). More on that in just a minute.

Advertisement

As we told you earlier, Hunter Biden showed up at a House hearing about holding him in Contempt of Congress this morning before fleeing after Rep. Nancy Mace said he should be arrested. 

First, here's a reminder from 2022 about what Rep. Jamie Raskin thought anybody who has been subpoenaed by Congress should do: 

*Exceptions do apply.

Now Raskin's spending the rest of the day defending the Bidens, even when being shown receipts and then claiming they're the wrong kind of receipts. Townhall's Katie Pavlich spotted one such instance: 

Show Raskin a document and he'd claim that it's not legit because it's not on a parchment scroll.

Advertisement

Here's Raskin and the Democrats whenever anybody shows actual evidence:

We all know what the Dems are demanding:

Even if that happened they'd deny it was evidence. What a joke.

*** 

