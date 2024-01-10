Dem Rep. Raskin Goes Full Denial After James Comer Shows Him Proof of a Biden Money Exchange

Despite a mountain of evidence being shown by the House Oversight Committee Republicans, Democrats continue to insist there's "no evidence" of Biden family corruption (though it's hard to see something you refuse to look at). More on that in just a minute.

Advertisement

As we told you earlier, Hunter Biden showed up at a House hearing about holding him in Contempt of Congress this morning before fleeing after Rep. Nancy Mace said he should be arrested.

First, here's a reminder from 2022 about what Rep. Jamie Raskin thought anybody who has been subpoenaed by Congress should do:

"Please tell your children,” said Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin in 2022. “If you get a subpoena to go before Congress ... you have a legal responsibility to go!”pic.twitter.com/Q2iUoQfZWj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2024

*Exceptions do apply.

Now Raskin's spending the rest of the day defending the Bidens, even when being shown receipts and then claiming they're the wrong kind of receipts. Townhall's Katie Pavlich spotted one such instance:

Raskin: Show us a document showing money exchanged between Joe and Hunter Biden



Comer: Okay, here's a wire



Raskin: Show us a document! — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 10, 2024

Show Raskin a document and he'd claim that it's not legit because it's not on a parchment scroll.

"OK, here's a letter on White House letterhead, thanking Hunter's business "partners" for giving him so much money, and then depositing half of it in my bank account."

Raskin: "Show us a document that I approve of!" — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) January 10, 2024

Here's Raskin and the Democrats whenever anybody shows actual evidence:

We all know what the Dems are demanding:

If it doesn’t say Bribe in the memo field it doesn’t count. — Drew the lesser (@GodHelpUsTX1) January 10, 2024

Even if that happened they'd deny it was evidence. What a joke.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!