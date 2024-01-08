D'OH! Clinton Presidential Center's Post and Pic Backfired SO Hilariously They Deleted It

The Epstein document drops keep on coming, and Bill Clinton's name keeps popping up, which made it a rather, um, interesting time for the Clinton Presidential Center to put this out there:

The Clinton Presidential Center just deleted this post: pic.twitter.com/7JZY9i8pcE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 8, 2024

That's presented in screenshot form because the backfire was so swift, not to mention hilarious, that the post was deleted rather quickly:

📧 On November 7, 1998, Pres. @BillClinton typed out and sent his first-ever email! Can you guess who it was to?#WorldTypingDay pic.twitter.com/srZkuPBCSE — Clinton Presidential Center (@ClintonCenter) January 8, 2024

Would it have been too much for somebody to have thought that one through before hitting "post"?

Aww and the replies were going so well 😂 — Rae A (@xrae) January 8, 2024

We were just starting to get into all the mockery!

Oh man this seems like a bad time to be tweeting this one out to me https://t.co/qzLYFGr0NX — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 8, 2024

That was an all-time Hall of Famer from the Clinton Center! If only they'd have not deleted it. But at least we still have the screenshots for posterity.

There are "Oof!" tweets and then there is master-level "OOF!"



Can we put this one in the Internet Hall of Fame? @InternetH0F https://t.co/QY61iSGDfy — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 8, 2024

It's almost like the Clinton Center was trolling the guy the place is named after.

You seriously thought this was a good idea? 😂😂😂😂😂 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 8, 2024

Well, they did for a couple of minutes anyway.

RE: RE: RE: Hot Single Interns In Your Area Are Ready And Waiting! [Payments accepted under the table] https://t.co/7uNqgcEAr2 — Carlos (@txiokatu) January 8, 2024

“Dear Jeffrey Epstein, I like them young.” https://t.co/al2aP1GdBf — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 8, 2024

STOP! Our sides hurt!

Shout out to the intern who tweeted this gem to brighten our Monday. https://t.co/PJlObz6w4i — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) January 8, 2024

The intern in question might be looking for a different place to be interning pretty soon.

***

