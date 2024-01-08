D'OH! Clinton Presidential Center's Post and Pic Backfired SO Hilariously They Deleted It

We Are One Week Away from the First Caucus in Iowa and the...
Doug P.  |  3:30 PM on January 08, 2024
Twitchy

The Epstein document drops keep on coming, and Bill Clinton's name keeps popping up, which made it a rather, um, interesting time for the Clinton Presidential Center to put this out there:

That's presented in screenshot form because the backfire was so swift, not to mention hilarious, that the post was deleted rather quickly:

Would it have been too much for somebody to have thought that one through before hitting "post"?

We were just starting to get into all the mockery!

That was an all-time Hall of Famer from the Clinton Center! If only they'd have not deleted it. But at least we still have the screenshots for posterity.

It's almost like the Clinton Center was trolling the guy the place is named after.

Well, they did for a couple of minutes anyway.

STOP! Our sides hurt!

The intern in question might be looking for a different place to be interning pretty soon.

