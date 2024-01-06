Turns Out There Was SOME Dem Truth at Biden's Speech (Just Not From Biden)

Barbra Streisand and Joy Behar Help Explain How Biden Still Has ANY Support...
Doug P.  |  10:52 AM on January 06, 2024
Meme

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman, probably one of the biggest surprises in politics for the last few months, was at Biden's speech near Valley Forge in Pennsylvania yesterday. 

Before getting to Fetterman's comments, here's a quick reminder of what Biden's Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas is saying about the record numbers of people entering the U.S. illegally:

Senator Fetterman has been making many Democrats cringe recently, and this won't do much to earn him special recognition during Biden's State of the Union speech in a couple of months: 

Biden, the White House and the head of the Department of Homeland Security pretend there isn't a crisis (to them things are going as planned), but hopefully Fetterman mentioned that reality to Biden. Probably not though.

Right? What's going on!?

Related:

'Ableism is Cool Again'? Lefties Unhappy Sen. Fetterman Isn't the 'Progressive He Pretended to Be'

John Fetterman Went to the March for Israel and What He Wore Has Leftists HOPPING Mad

*** 

