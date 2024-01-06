Turns Out There Was SOME Dem Truth at Biden's Speech (Just Not From Biden)

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman, probably one of the biggest surprises in politics for the last few months, was at Biden's speech near Valley Forge in Pennsylvania yesterday.

Before getting to Fetterman's comments, here's a quick reminder of what Biden's Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas is saying about the record numbers of people entering the U.S. illegally:

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: “It is my testimony that the border is secure.”



This is a provable lie.



Lying under oath is called perjury.



This is a crime, but he won’t be referred for prosecution.



Republicans can’t even get behind impeachment.. https://t.co/97YPr1nk6v pic.twitter.com/cMhJtCXvYP — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 31, 2023

Senator Fetterman has been making many Democrats cringe recently, and this won't do much to earn him special recognition during Biden's State of the Union speech in a couple of months:

Fetterman right again:



"There's a crisis at the border and I don't know how anyone could pretend that there isn't." pic.twitter.com/0WjY62eGyu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 6, 2024

Biden, the White House and the head of the Department of Homeland Security pretend there isn't a crisis (to them things are going as planned), but hopefully Fetterman mentioned that reality to Biden. Probably not though.

Fetterman 2.0 has ended up being a better maverick Democrat than Manchin ever pretended to be. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) January 6, 2024

I can’t believe it, I’m actually starting to like the guy. — JT 🇺🇸 (@bumpindocks) January 6, 2024

We're in some weird upside down world where Fetterman makes sense, and is a conservative. — devchef (@devchef87) January 6, 2024

Right? What's going on!?

