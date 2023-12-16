Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing...
You Can't Make This Up: Illegal Immigrants Are Rejecting Free Food at New...
Can We Have Mayim Bialik Back As Jeopardy Host for 1000 Please Alex
UPDATE: Autopsy Report for Matthew Perry Released
The Word You're Looking for Is 'WOMEN': NBC News Embarrasses Itself With ‘Cisgender...
Rebekah Jones' Son Pleads No Contest
'Everything Can Be Anxiety if You Try Hard Enough': Gen Z's Latest Mental...
The Biden Administration Has Failed Us on the Border Says... Dem Arizona Governor...
Magical WHAT NOW? Trailer Drops for Film About Magical Black People and People...
'Who Buys This??' Planned Parenthood Has an Odd Item for Sale in Their...
What the What?! Daily Caller Publishes Gay Sex Video Senate Staffer Made IN...
'Narcissistic Performance Artists': Brutal Thread Tears Into Protesters for Blocking Traff...
Mollie Hemingway & Others Extinguish Adam Schiff's Attempt to Rekindle the 'Russia Collusi...
Absolute Narcissism: Virginia Principal Celebrates Her Strength After Student Dies from Fe...

'Ableism is Cool Again'? Lefties Unhappy Sen. Fetterman Isn't the 'Progressive He Pretended to Be'

Doug P.  |  10:29 AM on December 16, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Leftist Democrats were thrilled when John Fetterman won the Senate election in Pennsylvania.

Then, something happened. It seems to have started here:

Advertisement

As if that wasn't enough, recently Fetterman had this to say:

Fetterman should be careful or the Biden DOJ will confiscate his electronic devices.

Add it all up and some who might have formerly supported Fetterman are indicating that he was some sort of Trojan horse: 

Fetterman's not in total lock-step with the Left and it's a problem. 

And being "mostly" a lefty Democrat isn't going to be enough for the lefties have have the leftism dialed up to eleven.

All it took was for Fetterman to support Israel and say that maybe the border shouldn't be wide open.

Recommended

Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room TRIES Playing the Victim
Sam J.
Advertisement

Right!?

Let's just say it's safe to assume that Fetterman is not Rashida Tlaib's favorite Democrat.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room TRIES Playing the Victim
Sam J.
You Can't Make This Up: Illegal Immigrants Are Rejecting Free Food at New York City Shelters
Grateful Calvin
Can We Have Mayim Bialik Back As Jeopardy Host for 1000 Please Alex
ArtistAngie
The Word You're Looking for Is 'WOMEN': NBC News Embarrasses Itself With ‘Cisgender Runners’
Amy Curtis
James Comer OWNS Biden and His Corrupt Family SO Perfectly It Triggers Numbnut Adam Kinzinger and LOL
Sam J.
Absolute Narcissism: Virginia Principal Celebrates Her Strength After Student Dies from Fentanyl
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing Room TRIES Playing the Victim Sam J.
Advertisement