'Ableism is Cool Again'? Lefties Unhappy Sen. Fetterman Isn't the 'Progressive He Pretended to Be'

Leftist Democrats were thrilled when John Fetterman won the Senate election in Pennsylvania.

Then, something happened. It seems to have started here:

My team is tracking every hostage who's been released and we are taking their photos and moving them to the opposite side of our office.



It's truly impotent and cowardly that Hamas has taken even babies as hostages.



HAMAS MUST RELEASE ALL THE HOSTAGES NOW! pic.twitter.com/MYNtf1RNfH — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 28, 2023

As if that wasn't enough, recently Fetterman had this to say:

Fetterman "cited the nearly 270,000 border encounters that U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported in September...'You essentially have Pittsburgh showing up there at the border.'" https://t.co/1MbwiFu6De — Charles McElwee (@CFMcElwee) December 7, 2023

Fetterman should be careful or the Biden DOJ will confiscate his electronic devices.

Add it all up and some who might have formerly supported Fetterman are indicating that he was some sort of Trojan horse:

Senator John Fetterman finally announced that he’s not the progressive he pretended to be, writes @EllieHotel_ing. https://t.co/XmNkwDOPX4 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) December 16, 2023

Fetterman's not in total lock-step with the Left and it's a problem.

The prog backlash against Fetterman started in earnest when it was clear he wasn't anti-Israel. His border security stance is just making them angrier.



He's still mostly a prog Dem, but the progs demand perfection. Anything less is FASHIZM! https://t.co/RXoC9WQkz4 — Totally Not Spencer Corbyn, online safety expert (@spencercorbyn1) December 16, 2023

And being "mostly" a lefty Democrat isn't going to be enough for the lefties have have the leftism dialed up to eleven.

You can criticize Fetterman now ?? New rules just dropped. https://t.co/SBf8qRXd46 — TI (@lizardseason) December 16, 2023

All it took was for Fetterman to support Israel and say that maybe the border shouldn't be wide open.

Ableism is cool again. Really disgusting stuff here. https://t.co/NGrv50MvYc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 16, 2023

Right!?

tfw you drag a guy with literal brain damage across the finish line but then he won't do what he's told https://t.co/FfG9fhSaF0 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 16, 2023

This is what happens on the progressive left when you stand up against antisemitism.



Progressives will turn against you, mercilessly. https://t.co/tOO1bmSvB5 — Ethan Gutman (@ethangutman1) December 16, 2023

Let's just say it's safe to assume that Fetterman is not Rashida Tlaib's favorite Democrat.

