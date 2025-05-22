YIKES: St. Louis Official Defends Her Failure to Activate City's Tornado Sirens (WATCH)

Earlier, we told you how St. Louis CEMA Commissioner Sarah Russell was put on paid leave following the failure of someone in her office, or the fire department, to activate the city's tornado sirens as an EF3 tornado bore down on the residents of St. Louis.

Five people died and 38 were injured.

We're not sure if this interview came before or after her paid leave, but we're guessing before, because it does NOT make her look good. At all.

WATCH:

This is St. Louis CEMA Commissioner.



As a tornado with 152mph winds arrived, Sarah (they/them) and her staff was not available to activate the tornado siren.



5 kiIIed, 38 injured. pic.twitter.com/qTXYR5JDR6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2025

WOW.

Anyone who works as a first responder -- law enforcement, firefighters, nurses, doctors -- will tell you do not get to work 'normal office hours.'

It's a 24/7 job, because emergencies can happen at any time.

"We work closer to business hours"



DEI at its finest — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2025

With deadly consequences.

TBF it is more focused on deciding gender.



How do these people get in positions of power or responsibility? — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 22, 2025

DEI.

What I’m hearing is, “we didn’t think about having a plan in case of an emergency because business hours.” — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) May 22, 2025

'I've got dinner reservations at 6 pm, so good luck!'

I thought was the fault of DOGE? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 22, 2025

DOGE is just the scapegoat here.

Nailed it.

Well now the tornados know to come after normal business hours because no one will be there to warn people. — Taylor Hughes (@oTAYLORMADE) May 22, 2025

Well, now we don't have to worry anymore!

Please tell the next tornado to swing by during business hours. 9am-5pm https://t.co/ATLqrCXwXd — MARZ 🇺🇸 (@MrMarz80) May 22, 2025

Hope Mother Nature gets this memo.

Question: why does the tornado alarm in MISSOURI need an actual homo sapien to turn it on? Aren't there weather computers and systems that can go ahead and sound an alarm when the wind reaches 152 mph? https://t.co/3nngwBtlPR — USMC Colonel (@usmc_colonel) May 22, 2025

It really seems bizarre this isn't activated remotely.

Let me guess. They all work remote https://t.co/hWu2LoZ1wu — Lee Marie (@LeeMarie090512) May 22, 2025

Would we be surprised if this were true?

They were reportedly at a workshop when the storm came.

He/she had one job, one. To ensure the warning sirens worked. She failed. https://t.co/FFeD1j7MMn — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 22, 2025

And there doesn't need to be any deeper investigation than that.

The ENTIRE staff was out of the office at a conference despite severe weather warnings. https://t.co/iUFYoybpjB — David Ganio (@nrgfreqvib369) May 22, 2025

Forecasts warned of severe weather days before the outbreak. Even if they can't predict tornadoes, they knew bad weather was coming.

Someone should've been in the office.

Because it's way more important to live your authentic they/them self than to SAVE HUMAN LIVES!!!!

This is how the left does anything, complete total incompetence for the actual job DEI hiring run rampant, because of course bad things will never actually happen! This is the 21st… https://t.co/JirM0RzuUz — Louise (@TotallyTuus) May 22, 2025

It's maddening.

