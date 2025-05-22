YIKES: St. Louis Official Defends Her Failure to Activate City's Tornado Sirens (WATCH)

Flashback: President Biden Tells South Africa's President His Nelson Mandela Tale
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 22, 2025
Twitchy

Earlier, we told you how St. Louis CEMA Commissioner Sarah Russell was put on paid leave following the failure of someone in her office, or the fire department, to activate the city's tornado sirens as an EF3 tornado bore down on the residents of St. Louis.

Five people died and 38 were injured.

We're not sure if this interview came before or after her paid leave, but we're guessing before, because it does NOT make her look good. At all.

WATCH:

WOW.

Anyone who works as a first responder -- law enforcement, firefighters, nurses, doctors -- will tell you do not get to work 'normal office hours.'

It's a 24/7 job, because emergencies can happen at any time.

With deadly consequences.

DEI.

'I've got dinner reservations at 6 pm, so good luck!'

DOGE is just the scapegoat here.

Nailed it.

Well, now we don't have to worry anymore!

Hope Mother Nature gets this memo.

It really seems bizarre this isn't activated remotely.

Would we be surprised if this were true?

They were reportedly at a workshop when the storm came.

And there doesn't need to be any deeper investigation than that.

Forecasts warned of severe weather days before the outbreak. Even if they can't predict tornadoes, they knew bad weather was coming.

Someone should've been in the office.

It's maddening.

