'No Way This is a Real Tweet': AP Competes With Babylon Bee in Story About Minnesota's New Flag

Doug P.  |  10:40 AM on January 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Associated Press has kicked off 2024 proving that "journalism" is officially dead and buried, and full-on activism is all we'll see moving forward. 

For example, this was the AP's headline earlier this week about the resignation of Claudine Gay: "Harvard president’s resignation highlights new conservative weapon against colleges: plagiarism."

We'll now move on to stories about Minnesota's new state flag. Did the Babylon Bee serve as an inspiration to the AP?

Is the AP intentionally trying to give the Bee a run for its money?

Here's the AP's take on the new Minnesota state flag:

The AP keeps topping themselves in the "journalism" department.

And yet here we are!

Can we take three guesses, and the first two don't count?

In a non-racist kinda way though.

That's an evergreen tweet right there!

*** 

