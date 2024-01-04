'No Way This is a Real Tweet': AP Competes With Babylon Bee in Story About Minnesota's New Flag

The Associated Press has kicked off 2024 proving that "journalism" is officially dead and buried, and full-on activism is all we'll see moving forward.

For example, this was the AP's headline earlier this week about the resignation of Claudine Gay: "Harvard president’s resignation highlights new conservative weapon against colleges: plagiarism."

We'll now move on to stories about Minnesota's new state flag. Did the Babylon Bee serve as an inspiration to the AP?

New Minnesota Flag Just A Muslim Star With The Words 'From The River To The Sea, Dontcha Know' https://t.co/sCuDtLICRL — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 20, 2023

Is the AP intentionally trying to give the Bee a run for its money?

I thought this was the @TheBabylonBee, as they had mocked this already, but nope, it's the AP. 🤡🤡🤡 — MillerTime (@ItsMillerC) January 3, 2024

Here's the AP's take on the new Minnesota state flag:

Things to know about Minnesota's new, non-racist state flag and seal https://t.co/eGZGLThgB2 — The Associated Press (@AP) January 3, 2024

The AP keeps topping themselves in the "journalism" department.

there’s no way this is a real tweet https://t.co/FyWFkZtiBT — Tanner (@SwayWay08) January 4, 2024

And yet here we are!

It’s “non-racist” as declared by what authority? Oh wait… — Beau (@always_b_clozin) January 3, 2024

Can we take three guesses, and the first two don't count?

It's ugly and a rip off of the Somalia flag. pic.twitter.com/DZubSoFWCk — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) January 3, 2024

In a non-racist kinda way though.

The AP coming out with some bangers today. https://t.co/u9LGachtlD — Jeff (@jeffinseak) January 3, 2024

That's an evergreen tweet right there!

***

