State Dept's Reminder About Needing a Valid Passport Gets the Photo Disclaimers It Was BEGGING for

There isn't any greater disconnect than the Biden administration's gaslighting vs. the maddening train wreck they've created.

We'll start with this State Department reminder about what you'll need when traveling: Don't be THAT person:

Advertisement

Your journey of a thousand miles begins with a valid passport. Don't be THAT traveler—check the expiration date before you book travel. #ReadyCheckGo pic.twitter.com/UXO9hHGD0H — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) January 2, 2024

In a sane world, the above tweet would just be a common-sense truth. However, as usual with this bunch, some disclaimers are necessary:

Do illegal immigrants need valid passports? — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) January 3, 2024

What if I come across the southern border illegally, would I need a passport then? Asking for about 8M people — CJ Likes Rocks (@cjhobs84) January 3, 2024

Unless you're trying to illegally move to the USA. Then you're advised to toss your passport into the Rio Grande before crossing over. — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) January 3, 2024

Yep. And they wonder why increasing numbers of legal U.S. citizens have had enough of this BS.

This only pertains to those of us legally in the country, of course. https://t.co/Bflb9dHZIt — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 3, 2024

Apparently that's true:

Not true, illegals enter without a passport. pic.twitter.com/LEAEe5b3xy — AutummLeaf (@Sadesa212) January 3, 2024

Can I just write “NAME / NAME” on a manilla folder and fly for free like all the illegal aliens are? ✈️ https://t.co/IU8sWKiyt5 — Steak for Breakfast (@SteakforPodcast) January 3, 2024

So I gotta pay to update my passport but illegals can fly all over the country without even having ID https://t.co/JQh1MPrvTD — OneLove1776 (@oneLove177617) January 3, 2024

Have we had enough of this yet?

The replies to this make me proud to be an American https://t.co/17uR6t1DYJ — Roko’s Basilisk (@asdadsays) January 3, 2024

There IS hope for the future!

Fox News' Bill Melugin helped highlight the "non-citizens without passports" line last month:

Another immigration line in a separate terminal instructing non-US citizens only to enter there. pic.twitter.com/yPWxMQHzrR — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 23, 2023

Pissed off yet? You should be.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!