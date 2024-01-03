State Dept's Reminder About Needing a Valid Passport Gets the Photo Disclaimers It Was BEGGING for

Beware the Cringe Side of the Force: Disney Announces Plans for Next Star...
Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on January 03, 2024
Screenshot of meme

There isn't any greater disconnect than the Biden administration's gaslighting vs. the maddening train wreck they've created. 

We'll start with this State Department reminder about what you'll need when traveling: Don't be THAT person:

In a sane world, the above tweet would just be a common-sense truth. However, as usual with this bunch, some disclaimers are necessary:

Yep. And they wonder why increasing numbers of legal U.S. citizens have had enough of this BS.

Apparently that's true:

Have we had enough of this yet?

There IS hope for the future!

Fox News' Bill Melugin helped highlight the "non-citizens without passports" line last month:

Pissed off yet? You should be.

*** 

