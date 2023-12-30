'They're Going to Let Men Punch Women': USA Boxing's Getting KO'd Over Their New Transgender Policy

Maine Secretary of State Shows Off Her 'Democracy Defenders' T-Shirt
Doug P.  |  3:33 PM on December 30, 2023
meme

Well, 2023 is coming to a close, and if you were wondering if things might get a little less crazy as we head into 2024, here's a story that indicates the answer to that question is going to be "absolutely not":

If Gov. Mike DeWine's recent veto holds, they'll even be able to have those fights in Ohio.

More from the Daily Mail:

USA Boxing has adopted a 'Transgender Policy', which will allow male boxers who transition to fight in the female category from 2024. 

The governing body, which oversees America's amateur and Olympic-style boxing, will allow transgender athletes to compete under certain conditions. 

While boxers under the age of 18 must still compete as their birth gender, transgender fighters will be permitted to fight in the category of their choice. 

They must meet certain criteria, including declaring their new gender identity, completing gender reassignment surgery and regular hormone testing. 

Both male and female transgender athletes must have undergone quarterly hormone testing and provided US Boxing with documentation of their hormone levels for a minimum of four years following surgery. 

This policy "will allow male boxers who transition to fight in the female category from 2024."

The insanity just never stops. 

Would that even be enough to wake some of them up? The Left's alternate reality is having real-world consequences.

In other words, USA Boxing will allow men to punch women. What could possibly go wrong?

And if somebody is seriously injured or killed USA Boxing should be held accountable if this policy is allowed to stay in place.

It's certainly another controversy that didn't need to happen, so time will tell as to how hard USA Boxing has punched themselves in the face with this one.

Another thing that's worth noting:

Weird how that works, right?

The Daily Mail also reported what happened when a similar trans policy has been tried in martial arts:

In October, female martial artists say they dropped out of a major competition saying they felt 'scared' and 'unsafe' after being forced to fight transgender women at previous tournaments.  

Professional martial artist Jayden Alexander said she was left 'devastated' after fighting a transgender woman in July and had self-excluded from future competitions to avoid fighting them again.

'The experience was horrible and scary,' Alexander said in a recent social media post about the experience. 'I was absolutely in fight or flight mode and as a seasoned competitor, I can honestly say I've never been there mentally before in a match.

Unreal, and unacceptable. 

***

Related:

BINGO! Riley Gaines Explains What's 'Unfathomable' About Her Congressional Testimony

*** 

