'They're Going to Let Men Punch Women': USA Boxing's Getting KO'd Over Their New Transgender Policy

Well, 2023 is coming to a close, and if you were wondering if things might get a little less crazy as we head into 2024, here's a story that indicates the answer to that question is going to be "absolutely not":

USA Boxing to allow transgender women to compete against female boxers under certain conditions from 2024 after introducing new policy https://t.co/NhN2lcDLXR pic.twitter.com/Ox5ihOuXCl — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 30, 2023

If Gov. Mike DeWine's recent veto holds, they'll even be able to have those fights in Ohio.

More from the Daily Mail:

USA Boxing has adopted a 'Transgender Policy', which will allow male boxers who transition to fight in the female category from 2024. The governing body, which oversees America's amateur and Olympic-style boxing, will allow transgender athletes to compete under certain conditions. While boxers under the age of 18 must still compete as their birth gender, transgender fighters will be permitted to fight in the category of their choice. They must meet certain criteria, including declaring their new gender identity, completing gender reassignment surgery and regular hormone testing. Both male and female transgender athletes must have undergone quarterly hormone testing and provided US Boxing with documentation of their hormone levels for a minimum of four years following surgery.

This policy "will allow male boxers who transition to fight in the female category from 2024."

The insanity just never stops.

Actual women ought to walk away until they reverse this. Not only will a real woman never win these matches, but they stand a real chance of getting injured badly. https://t.co/SXqZjf7e87 — Pam D (@soirchick) December 30, 2023

Do you understand what this means?



Men will be GLORIFIED for beating up on women. Not only glorified, they will be deemed "brave" for such actions.



Slippery, slippery slope. https://t.co/x45lYxtf04 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 30, 2023

USA boxing @USABoxing to allow men who merely say they are women to fight against women.



Mark my words, it will take a woman getting killed before these misogynistic fools wake up. https://t.co/GSNKgqtMd2 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 30, 2023

Would that even be enough to wake some of them up? The Left's alternate reality is having real-world consequences.

The American Dream. Men beating up women. Utterly morally bankrupt.@USABoxing https://t.co/M0QvgcXkkY — Cathy Devine (@cathydevine56) December 30, 2023

1)“Transgender women,” also known as “men.”

2) I know this is a big ask, but EVERY woman slated to fight a man MUST refuse.#SaveWomensSports https://t.co/X7PlIMnJKq — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) December 30, 2023

Fixed it for you



"In the name of gender ideology USA Boxing will allow MAN to beat up women from 2024." — Aja the Empress ♀️🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@Aja02537920) December 30, 2023

In other words, USA Boxing will allow men to punch women. What could possibly go wrong?

They’re going to encourage men cosplaying as females to beat women to death in the ring. No more @USABoxing in my house. https://t.co/R5nS0yygx7 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 30, 2023

I’m not sure how this insanity stops. The only way it seems is if women just refuse to participate. https://t.co/6pPT4h8P2f — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) December 30, 2023

It’s going to be really sad when a woman gets killed from this. https://t.co/GwIG379b7O — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) December 30, 2023

And if somebody is seriously injured or killed USA Boxing should be held accountable if this policy is allowed to stay in place.

Is this another "bud light" moment? — Tony (@tonyroberts50) December 30, 2023

It's certainly another controversy that didn't need to happen, so time will tell as to how hard USA Boxing has punched themselves in the face with this one.

Another thing that's worth noting:

Notice how you never see transgender men wanting to compete against biological male athletes. Now why is that? 🤔 — Thomas Matthew 🇺🇸 (@latayprime) December 30, 2023

Weird how that works, right?

The Daily Mail also reported what happened when a similar trans policy has been tried in martial arts:

In October, female martial artists say they dropped out of a major competition saying they felt 'scared' and 'unsafe' after being forced to fight transgender women at previous tournaments. Professional martial artist Jayden Alexander said she was left 'devastated' after fighting a transgender woman in July and had self-excluded from future competitions to avoid fighting them again. 'The experience was horrible and scary,' Alexander said in a recent social media post about the experience. 'I was absolutely in fight or flight mode and as a seasoned competitor, I can honestly say I've never been there mentally before in a match.

Unreal, and unacceptable.

