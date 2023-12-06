BINGO! Riley Gaines Explains What's 'Unfathomable' About Her Congressional Testimony

Trump: I'll Be a Dictator...but Only for One Day
Doug P.  |  1:21 PM on December 06, 2023
AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum

Yesterday Riley Gaines testified before a congressional committee, and one of the highlights was when Gaines owned a Democrat so hard that the Dem wanted her words stricken from the record. This is how that went down:

Add up all the craziness at the hearing and Gaines summed things up perfectly in response to a GOP Oversight post:

The full quote:

“Let me be perfectly clear: a school that knowingly allows a male athlete to take a spot on a women’s team, or allows a male athlete to take the field in a woman’s game, is denying a female student an athletic opportunity. 

“It is my sincere hope that members of this committee will take action to stop the Biden administration’s illegal administrative rewrite of Title IX.” 

Cue Gaines:

Yes indeed, it's come to this. Well done!

*** 

