BINGO! Riley Gaines Explains What's 'Unfathomable' About Her Congressional Testimony

Yesterday Riley Gaines testified before a congressional committee, and one of the highlights was when Gaines owned a Democrat so hard that the Dem wanted her words stricken from the record. This is how that went down:

🚨BREAKING: After Democrat @RepSummerLee (D-PA) said @Riley_Gaines_ engages in "transphobic bigotry" by opposing boys in girls sports, Riley fired back by saying "if my testimony makes me transphobic then you are a misogynist."



Lee then moved to have her words taken down. pic.twitter.com/MdZRc4RgUM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2023

Add up all the craziness at the hearing and Gaines summed things up perfectly in response to a GOP Oversight post:

“Let me be perfectly clear: a school that knowingly allows a male athlete to take a spot on a women’s team, or allows a male athlete to take the field in a woman’s game, is denying a female student an athletic opportunity.



“It is my sincere hope that members of this committee… pic.twitter.com/FlZxYw92ja — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 5, 2023

The full quote:

“Let me be perfectly clear: a school that knowingly allows a male athlete to take a spot on a women’s team, or allows a male athlete to take the field in a woman’s game, is denying a female student an athletic opportunity. “It is my sincere hope that members of this committee will take action to stop the Biden administration’s illegal administrative rewrite of Title IX.”

Cue Gaines:

It's unfathomable that a 23 yr old has to go sit in front of Congress & tell them men and women are different lol https://t.co/OGCy4KqZlk — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 6, 2023

Yes indeed, it's come to this. Well done!

***

