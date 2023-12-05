OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased From the Congressional Record

Former swimmer and women's sports activist Riley Gaines testified before a House committee on Tuesday, and she took the opportunity to school Democrat Rep. Summer Lee, who accused her of "transphobic bigotry":

Advertisement

Riley Gaines drops the hammer on Democrat:



“If my testimony makes me transphobic…your opening monologue makes YOU a misogynist!” pic.twitter.com/syzO9XNMdB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2023

BINGO!

However, Rep. Lee got taken down so hard that she then wanted Gaines' remark erased from the official record:

🚨BREAKING: After Democrat @RepSummerLee (D-PA) said @Riley_Gaines_ engages in "transphobic bigotry" by opposing boys in girls sports, Riley fired back by saying "if my testimony makes me transphobic then you are a misogynist."



Lee then moved to have her words taken down. pic.twitter.com/MdZRc4RgUM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2023

Gaines' ownage of the Democrat congresswoman will, however, remain a part of the official record:

Lee called a point of order, urging that Gaines' remarks to be struck from the record, but the point of order was withdrawn after a brief discussion. Gaines' testimony comes alongside several women leaders called as witnesses to discuss the Biden administration's proposed Title IX rule change.

Awe, too bad, congresswoman!

We're not transphobic, we just know that men aren't women. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) December 5, 2023

The "Party of Science™" sure does get confused when it comes to Biology 101.

That was a thing of beauty.

Haha OWNED!! — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) December 5, 2023

The Dem Rep got wrecked, and she knew it.

That statement will stand as one of the best statements on this entire issue. I hope it is repeated millions of times. — Mary Coulombe (@forest_mary) December 5, 2023

Riley Gaines treating these people with the exact amount of respect they deserve. Zero. Good for her. https://t.co/Cmq1OslB1K — Nate W. Ewing (@realNateEwing) December 5, 2023

Yep!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!