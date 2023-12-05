UN Climate Change Secretary Watches Dances With Wolves - Now Native American Expert
Politico: It's Been Two Years and Biden Has Yet to Install a Single...
Priorities: California Target Stores Face Fines For Failing To Have Gender Neutral Toys
Keith Olbermann: Biden Should Invoke the Insurrection Act and Detain Trump
Santa Is Real: NORAD and Community Notes Put a Grinch in His Place
CNN's Jake Tapper and Atlantic Writers Warn of the Dangers of a Second...
Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test R...
President of Harvard SHOCKINGLY Refuses To Say Israel Has the Right To Exist...
Rufo: Get Ready for Another Riot Season
Mitch McConnell Refuses to Call for Ouster of Bob Menendez and Twitter Is...
Fill the Tunnels With the Sea: IDF to Flood Terror Tunnels, Free Palestine...
Chip Roy Demands the DOJ Apologize For Arresting Pro-Life Father in Front of...
Christopher Wray Tell Sen. Josh Hawley That FBI Agents Targeting Catholics Wasn't 'Intenti...
Here’s What George Santos Is Up to Now That He’s Been Expelled From...

OUCH! Riley Gaines Owned a Rep So Hard the Dem Wanted it Erased From the Congressional Record

Doug P.  |  8:14 PM on December 05, 2023
Meme/Twitchy

Former swimmer and women's sports activist Riley Gaines testified before a House committee on Tuesday, and she took the opportunity to school Democrat Rep. Summer Lee, who accused her of "transphobic bigotry": 

Advertisement

BINGO!

However, Rep. Lee got taken down so hard that she then wanted Gaines' remark erased from the official record:

Gaines' ownage of the Democrat congresswoman will, however, remain a part of the official record:

Lee called a point of order, urging that Gaines' remarks to be struck from the record, but the point of order was withdrawn after a brief discussion. 

Gaines' testimony comes alongside several women leaders called as witnesses to discuss the Biden administration's proposed Title IX rule change. 

Awe, too bad, congresswoman!

Recommended

Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test Results
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The "Party of Science™" sure does get confused when it comes to Biology 101.

That was a thing of beauty.

The Dem Rep got wrecked, and she knew it.

Yep!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test Results
Grateful Calvin
Priorities: California Target Stores Face Fines For Failing To Have Gender Neutral Toys
Amy Curtis
Santa Is Real: NORAD and Community Notes Put a Grinch in His Place
Amy Curtis
UN Climate Change Secretary Watches Dances With Wolves - Now Native American Expert
Gordon K
Keith Olbermann: Biden Should Invoke the Insurrection Act and Detain Trump
Brett T.
Fill the Tunnels With the Sea: IDF to Flood Terror Tunnels, Free Palestine From Hamas
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gaslighting Olympic Champion: Twitter Buries Randi Weingarten After Abysmal Student Test Results Grateful Calvin
Advertisement