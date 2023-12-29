The Biden Admin Has Set ANOTHER Record (in a Disastrous Way of Course)

When Joe Biden was running for the White House he promised that if he were to end up in the Oval Office, the days of "America First" policies would be over.

Almost every day now we see examples of why that's one promise Biden has kept.

Advertisement

Biden and Mayorkas' intentional dereliction of duty at the country's southern border is just one of those examples, and things keep getting worse:

BREAKING: CBP sources tell FOX there have now been over 276,00(0) migrant encounters at the southern border in December, the highest single month ever recorded, breaking the prior record set in September at 269,735, and there are still 3 days of December left. Record is being… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 29, 2023

Here's the full post from Melugin:

BREAKING: CBP sources tell FOX there have now been over 276,00 migrant encounters at the southern border in December, the highest single month ever recorded, breaking the prior record set in September at 269,735, and there are still 3 days of December left. Record is being shattered. This new record number includes over 230,000 Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants in December, also the highest single month of apprehensions ever recorded for Border Patrol. We are now at over 760,000 migrant encounters since October 1st, making the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 also the highest ever recorded. Thats a population size bigger than Seattle in just three months. All records being blown out of the water under the Biden admin as the crisis gets worse - not better.

On top of it all, the Biden DOJ is threatening Texas with a lawsuit if they do this administration's job for them and secure the border and send away illegals.

Over 9 million illegal aliens so far in three years under Biden.



9,000,000



That's more people than the COMBINED population of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Rhode Island, Montana, and Maine.



It's an invasion. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 29, 2023

This is insane — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2023

.@PressSec described the border situation the other day as “not unusual”. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 29, 2023

"Not unusual"? Well, maybe not anymore.

How is this not electorally fatal to Joe Biden? https://t.co/W0aCRxIj4F — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 29, 2023

Wow, next November can't get here fast enough.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!