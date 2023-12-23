Barbra Streisand Unhappy SCOTUS Threatens 'Democracy' by Allowing Trump Due Process

Yesterday afternoon the Supreme Court threw a wrench in DC Special Counsel Jack Smith's attempt to ensure that Donald Trump's trial would occur before the 2024 November election. In other words, the Supreme Court wasn't going to enable Smith's attempt at election interference:

The Supreme Court said Friday it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results. The ruling is a scheduling win for Trump and his lawyers, who have sought repeatedly to delay the criminal cases against him as he campaigns to reclaim the White House in 2024. It averts a swift ruling from the nation’s highest court that could have definitively turned aside his claims of immunity, and it further throws into doubt the possibility of the landmark trial proceeding as scheduled on March 4. The issue will now be decided by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which has signaled it will act quickly to decide the case.

Lately, Barbra Streisand has been counted on to provide some ironic legal and economic analyses (she should start a law firm with Rob Reiner). Here's the latest from the singer/actress: The Supreme Court is threatening "democracy" by not denying Trump his constitutional rights so Democrats can have their show trial before the election:

The GOP Supreme Court does a great disservice to the American people by adding unnecessary delay to the trial of Donald Trump in his an attempt to overturn our democracy. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 22, 2023

Streisand doesn't want a Republican presidential candidate to have an appeals process so his trial can be rushed to affect the election, and TRUMP is the "threat to democracy"? It's simply incredible how these people aren't able to see the projection.

it's a republic — Alvaro Callejas (@ajcallejasm) December 22, 2023

When the Left says "democracy" they mean "Democrats."

The Supreme Court voted unanimously (including 3 liberal justices) to allow the appeals process to play out. We wouldn’t want a thing like due process to get in the way of political theater, would we? https://t.co/OWvuXpssLe — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) December 23, 2023

We can't wait to see how mad she is when SCOTUS strikes down the Colorado Supreme Court's recent ruling to throw Trump off that state's ballot.

