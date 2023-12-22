HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It...
SCOTUS Throws a Wrench in Special Counsel Jack Smith's Attempt to Expedite Trump Trial

Doug P.  |  3:25 PM on December 22, 2023
Screenshot of meme

Earlier this month DC Special Counsel Jack Smith went to the Supreme Court in an attempt to speed up the prosecution of Donald Trump. Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley said it was an obvious attempt to put Trump on trial before the election:

The audacity of people like Jack Smith accusing Trump of being the one who attempted election interference is something else. 

Now, on a Friday afternoon before the Christmas weekend, it looks like the Supreme Court has denied Smith's request, which is a bit of a gift to the Trump team and a smackdown of the Special Counsel: 

Smith will now have to wait for the Appeals Court process to play out.

Smith's entire goal was to have the trial before the election: 

Smith had pressed the Supreme Court to intervene over concerns that the legal fight over the issue could delay the start of Trump’s trial, now scheduled for March 4, beyond next year’s presidential election.

Maybe Smith should just say Trump's guilty anyway and proceed as desired, much like what we just saw with four justices of the Colorado Supreme Court.

Essentially the Supreme Court refused Smith's request for election interference assistance.

