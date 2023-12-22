SCOTUS Throws a Wrench in Special Counsel Jack Smith's Attempt to Expedite Trump Trial

Earlier this month DC Special Counsel Jack Smith went to the Supreme Court in an attempt to speed up the prosecution of Donald Trump. Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley said it was an obvious attempt to put Trump on trial before the election:

Special Counsel Jack Smith is now seeking to leapfrog the appellate court and ask for a ruling from the Supreme Court on Trump's immunity claims. The only reason for this petition is to seek to guarantee a trial of Trump (and possible conviction) before the election... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 11, 2023

The audacity of people like Jack Smith accusing Trump of being the one who attempted election interference is something else.

Now, on a Friday afternoon before the Christmas weekend, it looks like the Supreme Court has denied Smith's request, which is a bit of a gift to the Trump team and a smackdown of the Special Counsel:

BREAKING: Supreme Court docket reflects a *denial* of Jack Smith's request for expedited consideration of Trump's immunity appeal. https://t.co/eOKZyWnyhj pic.twitter.com/daCuXjOmkR — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 22, 2023

No explanation from the court here at all. No noted dissent either. pic.twitter.com/eiyGsViHLi — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 22, 2023

Smith will now have to wait for the Appeals Court process to play out.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court says no, for now, to plea to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted https://t.co/c2DqIwk4qc — The Associated Press (@AP) December 22, 2023

Smith's entire goal was to have the trial before the election:

Smith had pressed the Supreme Court to intervene over concerns that the legal fight over the issue could delay the start of Trump’s trial, now scheduled for March 4, beyond next year’s presidential election.

Maybe Smith should just say Trump's guilty anyway and proceed as desired, much like what we just saw with four justices of the Colorado Supreme Court.

Jack Smith isn’t having a good holiday 🔥🇺🇸 https://t.co/Wj0NnmZGK9 — Margo (@MargoinWNC) December 22, 2023

Essentially the Supreme Court refused Smith's request for election interference assistance.

