Special Counsel Jack Smith Asks SCOTUS to Rule on Donald Trump's Immunity Claims

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley is reporting that Special Counsel Jack Smith just can't wait for an appellate court to rule on Donald Trump's claims of immunity — instead, he's asking the Supreme Court to rule on the issue.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is now seeking to leapfrog the appellate court and ask for a ruling from the Supreme Court on Trump's immunity claims. The only reason for this petition is to seek to guarantee a trial of Trump (and possible conviction) before the election... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 11, 2023

...The matter is currently before the D.C. Circuit which is viewed as a favorable court for Smith. However, Smith is trying to avoid any delay in the March trial date, set to begin the day before Super Tuesday... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 11, 2023

...The Supreme Court may not view a trial of Trump during the campaign to be as motivating or urgent as does Smith. This is a novel legal argument that the Court would ordinarily prefer to hear the views from the appellate judges. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 11, 2023

Authoritarian Biden regime and its DOJ lackeys are violating every norm to ensure they get quick show trial conviction of their political opponent. While most in media obey Biden's demand that they ignore what he's doing and claim that Republicans will jail political opponents. https://t.co/Gnm35n2LFB — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 11, 2023

Reporter: "How will you ensure the people Trump will not run again to be president?"



Joe Biden :“We have to demonstrate that he will not take power…if he does run...by making sure he, under the legitimate efforts of the Constitution, does not become the President again.” pic.twitter.com/0bl5EN2W80 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 11, 2023

Jack Smith will be fired next January and will become a CNN anchor. — dmsimon (@dmsimon) December 11, 2023

Democracy pic.twitter.com/SGP1iH0Y9L — Deep State Response Team 🇺🇸 (@JohnSmi09263783) December 11, 2023

Every fascist accusation is an admission. — General Mayhem 🇺🇸 (@HeironimousX) December 11, 2023

You can’t blame them. The election is coming soon. They are on a very tight schedule. — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) December 11, 2023

Here is the real reason:



"Smith knows he can't win at trial .. and doesn't want to hand Trump a monster win right before the election



So now he's expediting hoping the majority Trump appointed SCOTUS can provide him with a scapegoat"



Tell me I'm wrong — AGORACOM - George (@AGORACOM) December 11, 2023

Reeks of partisan desperation and increasingly making it look more like a political witch hunt. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 11, 2023

The tricks that liberals play. Let’s hope the high court decides to hear this but after the election. — Patricia (@triciamap) December 11, 2023

Jack Smith is nakedly partisan and has no business abusing the justice system and interfering in our elections like this. What he’s doing is much worse than anything he’s accusing Trump of. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) December 11, 2023

TL;DR



“We can’t interfere in the election after the election so this needs to happen before the election.” — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) December 11, 2023

Watch them throw Trump in prison before the election, which he then wins, pardoning himself.

