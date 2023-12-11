OOF: The Hill Gets Mocked Relentlessly for an Op-Ed on Biden's 'Unrivaled Experience...
Sen. Chris Murphy Says If GOP Doesn't Give Up Push for Border Security,...
Climate Defiance - The Only Action We Get Is Direct Action
Hunter Biden's Attorney Notes That Joe 'Has Been a Supportive Father to His...
British Journo Shocked Politician Would Conflate Unchecked Immigration With Pro-Hamas Marc...
Caitlin Johnstone: Israel Could Exterminate Gaza and Supporters Would Say 'WHAT ABOUT OCTO...
More Than 650 Harvard Professors Sign Letter in Support of President Claudine Gay
Biden Admin, FDA Delaying Ban On Menthol Cigarettes AGAIN
Here We Go: Missouri Attorney General Investigating Media Matters for Fraud
Freedom From Religion Foundations Erects 'Resist Christian Nationalism' Billboard
A 'Banned Books' Section Is An Oxymoron: Guy Gets Schooled for Tweet About...
Hot Take: Will the Students Stop the Reign of Terror Brought by 'Rabid...
Not So Smart: Columbia Students Threaten Tuition Strike Because Of 'Israeli Apartheid'
WaPo Columnist Says GOP Believes In Free Speech Except When It Comes to...

Special Counsel Jack Smith Asks SCOTUS to Rule on Donald Trump's Immunity Claims

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 11, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley is reporting that Special Counsel Jack Smith just can't wait for an appellate court to rule on Donald Trump's claims of immunity — instead, he's asking the Supreme Court to rule on the issue.

Advertisement

Recommended

OOF: The Hill Gets Mocked Relentlessly for an Op-Ed on Biden's 'Unrivaled Experience and Wisdom'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

Watch them throw Trump in prison before the election, which he then wins, pardoning himself.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF: The Hill Gets Mocked Relentlessly for an Op-Ed on Biden's 'Unrivaled Experience and Wisdom'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sen. Chris Murphy Says If GOP Doesn't Give Up Push for Border Security, China Will Invade Taiwan
Brett T.
A 'Banned Books' Section Is An Oxymoron: Guy Gets Schooled for Tweet About B&N Display
Amy Curtis
Caitlin Johnstone: Israel Could Exterminate Gaza and Supporters Would Say 'WHAT ABOUT OCTOBER 7??'
Brett T.
Climate Defiance - The Only Action We Get Is Direct Action
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOF: The Hill Gets Mocked Relentlessly for an Op-Ed on Biden's 'Unrivaled Experience and Wisdom' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement