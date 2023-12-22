PA Voters' Responses to Journo's Question About 'Bidenomics' Does NOT Match the WH Spin

As you know, President Biden's approval on the economy is dismal (along with his approval on just about every other issue," but the White House's strategy continues to be "say things are great and hope everybody's stupid."

Advertisement

Well, average Americans know how much money they have and how much more things cost, but the Biden White House approach is still denial:

BIDEN ADVISOR BERNSTEIN: “When someone tells you Americans don't like Bidenomics, it's false.” pic.twitter.com/muowIEWUZh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 4, 2023

As for the media, the Biden White House can count on the Associated Press and The Atlantic to help blame Americans for not understanding how great things are:

Biden goes into 2024 with the economy getting stronger, but voters feel horrible about it https://t.co/lQVpzLbNsN — The Associated Press (@AP) December 11, 2023

Meanwhile, in the real world (which doesn't include inside and around Barbra Streisand's Malibu mansion), nobody can objectively say the economy is chugging along on all cylinders because of "Bidenomics":

An NBC reporter asks a group of Pennsylvania voters “who feels good about the economy right now?”—and is met with silence. pic.twitter.com/NZZHOJRqSZ — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) December 22, 2023

The crickets were deafening in that clip!

Economists: "Well, these people simply didn't look at the economic numbers...stupid fools!" https://t.co/RLsmzQr3Em — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 22, 2023

Oh sure, the Biden White House would tell everybody these people are just too stupid to understand how much better off they've been these last nearly three years.

That's my area. And that's pretty much the consensus here. — Ruth E. Brown 🇺🇲 (@RuthEBrown8888) December 22, 2023

The reporter tried to frame things in Biden's favor but to no avail.

The reporter spews lies and the regular person responds with “yeah I don’t agree” lmao https://t.co/ww9J3oHMAI — Dead Tyrants Society (@dead_tyrants) December 22, 2023

These PA folks didn’t buy what this reporter was trying to sale. 😂😂Bidenomics 👇 https://t.co/XEZpY9RFUf — MountaineerJD (@MountaineerJD) December 22, 2023

She tried to help provide the Biden spin and failed big time.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!