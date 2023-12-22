PA Voters' Responses to Journo's Question About 'Bidenomics' Does NOT Match the WH Spin

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Just Got Even Better
Doug P.  |  10:15 AM on December 22, 2023

As you know, President Biden's approval on the economy is dismal (along with his approval on just about every other issue," but the White House's strategy continues to be "say things are great and hope everybody's stupid."

Well, average Americans know how much money they have and how much more things cost, but the Biden White House approach is still denial:

As for the media, the Biden White House can count on the Associated Press and The Atlantic to help blame Americans for not understanding how great things are:

Meanwhile, in the real world (which doesn't include inside and around Barbra Streisand's Malibu mansion), nobody can objectively say the economy is chugging along on all cylinders because of "Bidenomics":

The crickets were deafening in that clip!

Oh sure, the Biden White House would tell everybody these people are just too stupid to understand how much better off they've been these last nearly three years. 

The reporter tried to frame things in Biden's favor but to no avail.

She tried to help provide the Biden spin and failed big time.

*** 

