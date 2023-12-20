FAIL: Here's Barbra Streisand's Source to Prove That Your Life is So Much Better Under Biden

When it comes to the economic struggles of the working class, you'll find no better "finger on the pulse" people to weigh in than incredibly wealthy liberals in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Rob Reiner's one of the main "go-to" Hollywood libs when it comes to explaining how great Democrat policies are, but today Barbra Streisand, who is apparently worth several hundred million dollars (give or take a hundred million), has come out to let everybody know that the Trump years were terrible for Americans while Biden has the economy clicking like a well-oiled machine:

Donald Trump had the worst jobs record of any President in recent years. President Biden has produced a jobs boom and inflation caused by the pandemic is now coming down and prices are thankfully falling. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 20, 2023

Ironically what helped worsen inflation was the "Inflation Reduction Act," and could Streisand maybe ask her personal shopper if prices are "falling"? Hint: They're not.

The rich and wealthy vote democrat because they’re so distant from reality, it makes no differ me how much the rest of us suffer.



Never let a celebrity dictate your politics. https://t.co/rUPo6pb8o7 pic.twitter.com/n1tRVIyKfs — The Daily Sneed™ (@Tr00peRR) December 20, 2023

For somebody who loathes Trump, Streisand sure did her best recently to give him a bump in the polls by threatening to leave the country if he's elected again (yawn... another empty threat).

You don’t know what you are talking about. I only had to work One job when Trump was President now I need 2 just to survive https://t.co/qgEa9Cno4B — GrammaCake 🇺🇸 (@lilykatchr) December 20, 2023

Yep, there's one more job that Biden "created"!

Oh, one more thing. Streisand's source for claiming that the economy is awesome under Biden is... Paul Krugman:

Excuse us, but BAAAHAHAHAHAHA!

"The economy is great, and if you don't believe me here's a link to a NY Times economist who is always wrong about everything.

Our sides hurt.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!