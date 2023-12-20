FAIL: Here's Barbra Streisand's Source to Prove That Your Life is So Much Better Under Biden

Children's Show CoComelon Has Boy Dance in a Tutu for His Two Gay...
Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on December 20, 2023

When it comes to the economic struggles of the working class, you'll find no better "finger on the pulse" people to weigh in than incredibly wealthy liberals in the entertainment industry.  

Rob Reiner's one of the main "go-to" Hollywood libs when it comes to explaining how great Democrat policies are, but today Barbra Streisand, who is apparently worth several hundred million dollars (give or take a hundred million), has come out to let everybody know that the Trump years were terrible for Americans while Biden has the economy clicking like a well-oiled machine:

Ironically what helped worsen inflation was the "Inflation Reduction Act," and could Streisand maybe ask her personal shopper if prices are "falling"? Hint: They're not. 

For somebody who loathes Trump, Streisand sure did her best recently to give him a bump in the polls by threatening to leave the country if he's elected again (yawn... another empty threat). 

Yep, there's one more job that Biden "created"!

Oh, one more thing. Streisand's source for claiming that the economy is awesome under Biden is... Paul Krugman:

Excuse us, but BAAAHAHAHAHAHA!

"The economy is great, and if you don't believe me here's a link to a NY Times economist who is always wrong about everything.

Our sides hurt. 

*** 

