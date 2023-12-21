Politifact Announces 2023 'Lie of the Year,' but Remember Their 2020 'Lie of the Year' (and MORE)

As we approach the end of 2023, it's time for Politifact's "Lie of the Year" announcement. Did the myriad whoppers served up by a White House that gaslights at record levels receive that distinction?
Nope!
Instead, Politifact went in a different direction:
We don’t use the word “lie” lightly at PolitiFact. Our Lie of the Year looks back at the most significant falsehood that tried to undermine truth in 2023.— PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) December 21, 2023
The 2023 Lie of the Year goes to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign of conspiracy theories. (1/9) pic.twitter.com/xN7kLSQJHO
Really? First of all, President Biden told at least a million lies this year, but RFK Jr. it is:
Imagine giving “lie of the year” to a 3rd rate politician instead of the president who has lied about Amtrak, a house fire, his dead uncle, his college career, and a dozen other things repeatedly.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 21, 2023
Biden has told that Amtrak like at least 20 times at this point. https://t.co/r88ZWmUJJ3
2023 lie of the year should be @SecMayorkas telling us the border is closed! https://t.co/AZkQqOn6qj— 🎄Kristi🎄 (@TheyCallMeNans) December 21, 2023
There were so many lies to choose from, but Politifact didn't want to go there.
However, as usual, take Politifact's rulings with as many grains of salt as possible:
I still prefer the 2020 Lie of the Year, from Politifact https://t.co/t6MLCQY5MO pic.twitter.com/buh1PwNQw5— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 21, 2023
Classic!
But wait, there's more:
Before declaring Obama's promise that "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it" was lie of the year in 2013, PolitiFact rated it true six different times before he was reelected in 2012. https://t.co/YgaxABVF1U— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 21, 2023
They have no business claiming they care about lies,… https://t.co/jilDDZf5aV
Recommended
Delete your account, @PolitiFact. https://t.co/yIUE9S1a8i pic.twitter.com/YCyStfVAeC— Jon Schweppe (@JonSchweppe) December 21, 2023
Politifact once rated Obama’s “It’s easier to buy a gun than a book” line as mostly true because…and I quote…”There are more gun stores than bookstores.”— Damon Parker (@DamonParker1) December 21, 2023
You may not use the word lie lightly, but you sure as hell throw the word true at any lie that fits your agenda. https://t.co/bcbypSmPTJ
Most recently Politifact again flashed their "fact-checker" mettle by giving Gavin Newsom a BIG assist in countering Ron DeSantis.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member