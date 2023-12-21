Politifact Announces 2023 'Lie of the Year,' but Remember Their 2020 'Lie of the Year' (and MORE)

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Just Got Even Better
Doug P.  |  2:20 PM on December 21, 2023
Meme

As we approach the end of 2023, it's time for Politifact's "Lie of the Year" announcement. Did the myriad whoppers served up by a White House that gaslights at record levels receive that distinction? 

Nope! 

Instead, Politifact went in a different direction: 

Really? First of all, President Biden told at least a million lies this year, but RFK Jr. it is:

There were so many lies to choose from, but Politifact didn't want to go there.

However, as usual, take Politifact's rulings with as many grains of salt as possible:

Classic!

But wait, there's more:

Most recently Politifact again flashed their "fact-checker" mettle by giving Gavin Newsom a BIG assist in countering Ron DeSantis. 

*** 

