D'OH! Bill Melugin Lets Dem Rep Know His Border Security Swipe at Trump Accidentally KO'd Biden

It's looking like Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu has earned his very own section here at Twitchy because the failed hot takes just keep coming and making it more disturbing to know the kind of people who serve in Congress.

President Biden's border disaster has the Left in spin mode while this administration's approval numbers on this issue (and most others) continue to crater. Lieu has opted to try and make Biden's dereliction of duty at the border about Donald Trump.

This was Lieu's attempted gotcha:

Headlines about the border.



-Border at “Breaking Point” More Than 76,000 Unauthorized Migrants Cross in a Month



-New migrant caravan of 2,500 sets out for U.S.



DATE? 2019



Did MAGA Republicans blame Trump? NO. Because Republicans aren’t interested in real solutions. pic.twitter.com/PLnG0HQ34t — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 20, 2023

Fox News' Bill Melugin, who spends a great deal of time reporting from the southern border, put Lieu's attempted swipe at Trump into devastating perspective:

This isn’t the mic drop the Congressman thinks it is…



If 76,000 in one month was a “breaking point” as described by NYT in 2019, I can’t wait to see what they write about the December we’re in now, as we are currently on pace to hit 300,000 in one month.

We had 269k in Sept. https://t.co/yOyfqPn59p — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 20, 2023

Lieu beclowned himself yet again. Fortunately, he makes it so easy.

Hey @tedlieu probably wise to delete your tweet before it gets more embarrassing— 300,000 in one month is a major crisis and it’s NOT sustainable. We may as well have no border at all at this rate. Where will all these people sleep? What will they eat? How will they have a job?… — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) December 20, 2023

Ted Lieu really isn't the sharpest knife in the drawer. — Kelly Dunnahoo (@KellyDunnahoo) December 20, 2023

Not even the sharpest spoon in the drawer.

***

***

