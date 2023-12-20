D'OH! Bill Melugin Lets Dem Rep Know His Border Security Swipe at Trump Accidentally KO'd Biden

Children's Show CoComelon Has Boy Dance in a Tutu for His Two Gay...
Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on December 20, 2023
Sarah D.

It's looking like Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu has earned his very own section here at Twitchy because the failed hot takes just keep coming and making it more disturbing to know the kind of people who serve in Congress.

President Biden's border disaster has the Left in spin mode while this administration's approval numbers on this issue (and most others) continue to crater. Lieu has opted to try and make Biden's dereliction of duty at the border about Donald Trump. 

This was Lieu's attempted gotcha: 

Fox News' Bill Melugin, who spends a great deal of time reporting from the southern border, put Lieu's attempted swipe at Trump into devastating perspective:

Lieu beclowned himself yet again. Fortunately, he makes it so easy. 

