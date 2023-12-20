Rep. Ted Lieu Claims CO Court Held a Trial & Convicted Trump So SCOTUS Shouldn't Overturn

As you know, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that former president and current leading Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump should not be on the 2024 ballot in that state.

There's a good chance the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn that ruling, and just in case the Democrats are already trying to get their base ready for more SCOTUS fury by serving up misinformation and just flat-out BS about what's happened so far.

Here's Dem Rep. Ted Lieu's take about why SCOTUS would have no basis to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court, and it's something else:

The Colorado trial court HELD A TRIAL and made rock solid findings of fact that Trump “engaged in insurrection.” SCOTUS would not have any basis to overrule the findings.



The only way SCOTUS can overturn is to make the perverse ruling that Presidents can engage in insurrection. https://t.co/6ehpE7CWxp — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 20, 2023

Hmm. First of all, doesn't a "trial" usually involve the defense being in the courtroom and getting to present its case?

Ted is actually dumber than I originally thought. Wow. https://t.co/MSDmhZnJHh — Someone Else (@DYLZAK) December 20, 2023

Stalin might agree with Lieu that the Colorado Supreme Court ruling was a criminal "trial" but that's about it.

He hasn’t been convicted of a crime so the whole thing is invalid. https://t.co/U9qOuRNUmz — The American (@ronrenaud6) December 20, 2023

The Colorado Supreme Court isn't a trial court, Ted



There was no accusation of crime, no jury selection, no chance for Trump to defend himself



There was literally zero due process in their finding Trump guilty of engaging in insurrection https://t.co/EUKTpUjwTA — A Fluffy Pinecone (@AFluffyPinecone) December 20, 2023

Other than all that, Lieu nailed it!

So they convicted him of a crime without a trial? They sounds legal https://t.co/q7pcecD3Lx — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) December 20, 2023

A "trial" for a Republican without a defense allowed sounds about on-brand for these so-called defenders of "democracy" and the rule of law.

OK, so Ted....where has HE been criminally indicted for Insurrection. I'll wait — Randall S Brownfield ( I, Me) (@Buckeyescott420) December 20, 2023

Trump has never even been charged with that. Lieu's "facts" seem to exist only in his head.

Some of the dumbest people on the planet are members of the US Congress. https://t.co/7705MPaddo — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) December 20, 2023

That seems to be the case, and it's just too bad they seem eager to prove it on such a regular basis.

This might be the stupidest take yet. Kudos. https://t.co/1fDf0A470N — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 20, 2023

And that was a high bar to clear.

