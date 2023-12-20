Oh, Look Who It Is: Marine One Seems to Have Had a Stowaway...
Rep. Ted Lieu Claims CO Court Held a Trial & Convicted Trump So SCOTUS Shouldn't Overturn

Doug P.  |  3:45 PM on December 20, 2023
Meme screenshot

As you know, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that former president and current leading Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump should not be on the 2024 ballot in that state. 

There's a good chance the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn that ruling, and just in case the Democrats are already trying to get their base ready for more SCOTUS fury by serving up misinformation and just flat-out BS about what's happened so far.

Here's Dem Rep. Ted Lieu's take about why SCOTUS would have no basis to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court, and it's something else: 

Hmm. First of all, doesn't a "trial" usually involve the defense being in the courtroom and getting to present its case?

Stalin might agree with Lieu that the Colorado Supreme Court ruling was a criminal "trial" but that's about it. 

Other than all that, Lieu nailed it!

A "trial" for a Republican without a defense allowed sounds about on-brand for these so-called defenders of "democracy" and the rule of law.

Trump has never even been charged with that. Lieu's "facts" seem to exist only in his head. 

That seems to be the case, and it's just too bad they seem eager to prove it on such a regular basis.

And that was a high bar to clear.

*** 

