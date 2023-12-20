Serial Liar Adam Schiff's Getting Truth Nuked After Celebrating Trump Being Removed From CO Ballot

As you might know by now, the Colorado Supreme Court voted 4-3 to remove Donald Trump from the state ballot, citing the 14th Amendment (even though Trump's been convicted of nothing so far and hasn't even been charged with "insurrection").

That leads us to Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff of "Russia collusion" notoriety who is applauding this latest example of election interference that is ostensibly in the name of "saving democracy." When Schiff uses the word "democracy" it translates to "democrats."

Schiff is of course applauding the Colorado Court's ruling that will, at least for now, remove the name of Biden's leading political opponent from the 2024 ballot, all in the ironic name of "saving democracy":

The Colorado Supreme Court just ruled Donald Trump is disqualified from the ballot — and from holding office — under the 14th Amendment.



Accountability for inciting an insurrection.



It’s about time. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 20, 2023

If Schiff wants to see the kind of person who's responsible for "election interference" he should just go look in a mirror.

Adam Schiff being ratioed into oblivion, and rightly so. Democrats have no idea what they have unleashed. https://t.co/Up3vc5maqM — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 20, 2023

Nobody deserves a big fat ratio like Schiff-ty Schiff.

Donald Trump has never been found guilty of any crime, ever. Most certainly he has never been convicted of insurrection. So much for the whole "Democracy is on the Ballot" nonsense — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) December 20, 2023

Did you forget that you were 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/4i9fXFCjYq — Donna Marie (@sabback) December 20, 2023

You are such a worthless, dishonest person. If there is any justice in the world, it is you who will be held accountable for all your lies and the damage you have done. https://t.co/Orb1ApFqzj — Lara Logan (@laralogan) December 20, 2023

Instead, lying Schiff is running for the Senate and may well win.

Friendly reminder that Stalin’s politburo and the French Revolutionaries were filled with unimpressive, unaccomplished, resentful pencil-necked dorks just like Adam Schiff. https://t.co/2OC5J79rPu — 𝐄𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 (@EudaimoniaEsq) December 20, 2023

Stalin would certainly approve of what Schiff and the Democrats are trying to do.

