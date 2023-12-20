Jonathan Turley Shreds Colorado Court's 'Strikingly Anti-Democratic' Ruling
Often Incorrect Economist Paul Krugman Says to Not Trust Incorrect Economists
WaPo's Philip Bump Says Journalism 'Needs to Learn How to Defend Itself'
Trans Activist and Alleged Pedophile Campaigned for Pennsylvania's Governor
Fundamentally, You're Wrong: New Republic Editor Doesn't Know What Socialism Is
Harvard's Claudine Gay Created Task Force to Reduce the Visual Presence of White...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Creates Commission on Reparations
Unfit for Office? Biden's 'Reluctance' to Acknowledge 'Physical Limitations' Causing Conce...
Next Stop SCOTUS? Colorado Supreme Court Removes Trump From 2024 Ballot
Kamala Harris Announces 'Fight for Our Reproductive Freedoms Tour'
'Sounds Dictatory to Me': Axois Praises Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Despite SCOTUS Ru...
Minnesota's New State Flag Looks a Little Familiar
'Have You Met a Six-Year-Old?' Journalist Declares Children Know They're Trans
CBP Says There Were More Than 12,600 Migrants Encountered Monday

Serial Liar Adam Schiff's Getting Truth Nuked After Celebrating Trump Being Removed From CO Ballot

Doug P.  |  10:29 AM on December 20, 2023
Screenshot of meme

As you might know by now, the Colorado Supreme Court voted 4-3 to remove Donald Trump from the state ballot, citing the 14th Amendment (even though Trump's been convicted of nothing so far and hasn't even been charged with "insurrection"). 

Advertisement

That leads us to Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff of "Russia collusion" notoriety who is applauding this latest example of election interference that is ostensibly in the name of "saving democracy." When Schiff uses the word "democracy" it translates to "democrats."

Schiff is of course applauding the Colorado Court's ruling that will, at least for now, remove the name of Biden's leading political opponent from the 2024 ballot, all in the ironic name of "saving democracy": 

If Schiff wants to see the kind of person who's responsible for "election interference" he should just go look in a mirror. 

Nobody deserves a big fat ratio like Schiff-ty Schiff.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Shreds Colorado Court's 'Strikingly Anti-Democratic' Ruling
Doug P.
Advertisement

Instead, lying Schiff is running for the Senate and may well win.

Stalin would certainly approve of what Schiff and the Democrats are trying to do.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Shreds Colorado Court's 'Strikingly Anti-Democratic' Ruling
Doug P.
Fundamentally, You're Wrong: New Republic Editor Doesn't Know What Socialism Is
Amy Curtis
A Very NERVOUS Liz Cheney Tries Doubling Down on J6 Lies About Trump, Gets NUKED by Community Notes
Sam J.
Often Incorrect Economist Paul Krugman Says to Not Trust Incorrect Economists
Gordon K
Harvard's Claudine Gay Created Task Force to Reduce the Visual Presence of White Men
Brett T.
Minnesota's New State Flag Looks a Little Familiar
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley Shreds Colorado Court's 'Strikingly Anti-Democratic' Ruling Doug P.
Advertisement