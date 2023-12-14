Pitiful Lefty MOCKED for Cheering Masked Biden Staffers Pushing for Ceasefire Outside the...
Tom Elliott Drops a Laundry List on Dems Claiming There's 'No Evidence' of Biden Wrongdoing

Doug P.  |  12:00 PM on December 14, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

For the Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy), the words of the year when it comes to responding to the House's Biden impeachment inquiry are "no" and "evidence."

Shameless liar Adam Schiff recently gave a demonstration with this massive pile of psychological projection about a "sham impeachment inquiry":

"No evidence." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the same thing yesterday. And yes, the Democrats are moving the country forward... right off a cliff. 

Schiff had a big role in the impeachment of Donald Trump, so a comparison is necessary:

Yes, let's!

Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott put together a handy chart showing that there's quite a lot of what the Democrats call "no evidence" in the Biden impeachment inquiry: 

Here are the last four items on the list:

But wait, there's more:

That's a whole lotta evidence for the Democrats to totally ignore.

The Democrats will not care to remove their blindfolds long enough to even look at that, so they will have no comment.

*** 

