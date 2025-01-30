'Are You on Crack??' Canadian YouTuber SCHOOLED for Claiming No One in the Media Shills for Democrats

Here at Twitchy, we bring you a LOT of stories about the tone-deaf and outright DUMB posts that Democrats and leftists make on X (and now BlueSky), but this one might take the cake, and that's really saying something.

Canadian Youtuber J.J. McCullough said something so incredibly and willfully stupid that this writer is nearly speechless, and if you know her, you know how rare that is. Get a load of this...

The big issue facing Democrats is that no one shills for them but there’s a giant ecosystem of media and influencers who shill for the Republicans. Who goes around saying “Democrats are cool and based?” Left influencers prove coolness by NOT liking Democrats and that’s a problem. https://t.co/f7T05GAwOJ — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) January 30, 2025

We had to read this several times to wrap our brain around the fact that not only did someone think this, but then thought it was such a brilliant observation that they decided to hit 'post' and felt proud of it.

Nearly the ENTIRETY of the mainstream media shills for the Democrats. Democrats even have people like David Hogg, Dylan Mulvaney, Harry Sisson, 'Brooklyn Dad', 'JoJo' from New Jersey, etc. shilling for them across numerous social media platforms. Then there's Hollywood and many other types of celebrities.

Has J.J. been living under a rock??

Yeah, outside of Hollywood and academia and CNN and MSNBC and ABC and CBS and NBC and the New York Times and Washington Post and NPR and Facebook and Google, Democrats don’t have any media cheerleaders. https://t.co/G5sFonHr7i — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 30, 2025

Not everyone gets it like Sean. For instance:

And Axios is a Republican rag. — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) January 30, 2025

We're sorry, WHAT? These people apparently live in an alternate reality.

So every cultural institution, hollywood, NYC, publishing, music, and news all democrat and you still can not sell your garbage policies. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) January 30, 2025

One would think that the Democrats and leftists would learn from this, but that clearly is giving them far too much credit.

Are you on crack? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 30, 2025

what color is the sky on your planet — Razor (@hale_razor) January 30, 2025

The View, MSNBC, CNN, New York Times, Washington Post all tell daily lies about the GOP trying to promote the Dems but there is NOBODY that says Dems are cool?!?!?! — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) January 30, 2025

It is utterly fascinating to us that there are people who can see all of this and still say that no one shills for the Dems. Amazing.

You don't appear to be new to the internet, so this is a very confusing post. — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) January 30, 2025

ALL of our flabbers are gasted right now—every last of them.

But it didn't end there for JJ.

No, he doubled down.

Is there any popular conservative influencer who aggressively dislikes Trump the way, say, the Chapo boys aggressively dislike the Democrats? I don’t think such a person exists, but there are so many creators like that on the left. — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) January 30, 2025

Sigh.

Delusional party of one, your table is waiting. Delusional party of one! — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) January 30, 2025

"No one shills for them" pic.twitter.com/k1T4iExubC — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe 🇻🇦 (@haz_beard) January 30, 2025

See what we were saying?

The big issue facing Democrats is that we’re months after the election and people like you remain no closer to the truth https://t.co/I3l4XgYSIp — Philip Reichert (@PhilipReichert) January 30, 2025

Canadian YouTuber has thoughts ... lol https://t.co/6PaWsdi0Ks — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 30, 2025

And not very intelligent ones, at that.

I 100% love that the left simply has no idea why they're so unpopular and just think it's because they can't get their message out. Keep it up guys, you're doing swell. https://t.co/00bb4heKdr — The Cocaine Bear (@KyCocaineBear) January 30, 2025

Says a Canadian shilling for America's Dems. — Mary The Grateful (@MaryTracy1101) January 30, 2025

Like we said at the start, tone deaf and completely lacking in self-awareness.

This should be the new "This is your brain on drugs" ad. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 30, 2025

This is a hall of famer. https://t.co/ripAEgHcTg — Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 30, 2025

EL-OH-EL.

Hey, here's a thought: maybe no one says that Democrats are "cool and based" because there are, in fact, no Democrats who are "cool and based."



I think my Occam's Razor beats your delusional cope. https://t.co/45Wi0gnvd0 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 30, 2025

“The big issue facing Democrats is that no one shills for them.”



A list of celebrities who shilled for Kamala:



- **Alyssa Farah Griffin**

- **Alyssa Milano**

- **Angela Bassett**

- **Ariana Grande**

- **Bad Bunny**

- **Barbara Pierce Bush**

- **Barbra Streisand**

- **Beyoncé**… https://t.co/uQAFmKij8p — 🏮 Roman 🌞 (@comfy_cowboy) January 30, 2025

That's GOT to sting. You almost feel bad for the guy.

Almost.