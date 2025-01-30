Did You Know There is an Active Trans Cult Involved in Serial Murder...
'Are You on Crack??' Canadian YouTuber SCHOOLED for Claiming No One in the Media Shills for Democrats

Laura W.  |  7:30 PM on January 30, 2025
AngieArtist

Here at Twitchy, we bring you a LOT of stories about the tone-deaf and outright DUMB posts that Democrats and leftists make on X (and now BlueSky), but this one might take the cake, and that's really saying something.

Canadian Youtuber J.J. McCullough said something so incredibly and willfully stupid that this writer is nearly speechless, and if you know her, you know how rare that is. Get a load of this...

We had to read this several times to wrap our brain around the fact that not only did someone think this, but then thought it was such a brilliant observation that they decided to hit 'post' and felt proud of it.

Nearly the ENTIRETY of the mainstream media shills for the Democrats. Democrats even have people like David Hogg, Dylan Mulvaney, Harry Sisson, 'Brooklyn Dad', 'JoJo' from New Jersey, etc. shilling for them across numerous social media platforms. Then there's Hollywood and many other types of celebrities.

Has J.J. been living under a rock??

SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis
Not everyone gets it like Sean. For instance:

We're sorry, WHAT? These people apparently live in an alternate reality.

One would think that the Democrats and leftists would learn from this, but that clearly is giving them far too much credit.

It is utterly fascinating to us that there are people who can see all of this and still say that no one shills for the Dems. Amazing.

ALL of our flabbers are gasted right now—every last of them.

But it didn't end there for JJ.

No, he doubled down.

Sigh.

See what we were saying?

And not very intelligent ones, at that.

Like we said at the start, tone deaf and completely lacking in self-awareness.

EL-OH-EL.

That's GOT to sting. You almost feel bad for the guy.

Almost.

