REALLY? AOC Says Republicans 'Don't Have a Single Witness' to Any Biden Wrongdoing

Doug P.  |  12:21 PM on December 13, 2023
Screen shot

Hunter Biden appeared outside the U.S. Capitol this morning to say he'd testify at an open House hearing but had no intention of being deposed behind closed doors as part of the House Oversight Committee's impeachment inquiry into allegations of Biden corruption.

From Katie Pavlich at Townhall:

After arriving on the Senate side of Capitol Hill, Hunter Biden made a statement to the media and refused to go over to the House side for the deposition, blowing off a congressional subpoena issued by the House Oversight Committee. The House sergeant-at-arms has no jurisdiction on the Senate side where Hunter made his statement. After his remarks, he quickly got in the car he arrived in and left. 

Hunter's lawyers knew the Republicans wouldn't agree to an open hearing today, so that was one way of getting their client out of being deposed.

The Democrats could be counted on as usual to complain about the inquiry in attempts to run cover for the Bidens, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took this approach: 

"Alleged allegations"? Really?

That aside, AOC either isn't being totally honest or just hasn't been paying attention (as with the Dems it's of course the first option): 

Jim Jordan Notes Hunter Biden's 'Huge Departure' From Original Spin on Joe's Business Involvement
Doug P.
Also, do bank records and canceled checks count as witnesses?

This is AOC and the other Democrats looking for the evidence:

*** 

Jim Jordan Notes Hunter Biden's 'Huge Departure' From Original Spin on Joe's Business Involvement
Doug P.
