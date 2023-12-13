REALLY? AOC Says Republicans 'Don't Have a Single Witness' to Any Biden Wrongdoing

Hunter Biden appeared outside the U.S. Capitol this morning to say he'd testify at an open House hearing but had no intention of being deposed behind closed doors as part of the House Oversight Committee's impeachment inquiry into allegations of Biden corruption.

From Katie Pavlich at Townhall:

After arriving on the Senate side of Capitol Hill, Hunter Biden made a statement to the media and refused to go over to the House side for the deposition, blowing off a congressional subpoena issued by the House Oversight Committee. The House sergeant-at-arms has no jurisdiction on the Senate side where Hunter made his statement. After his remarks, he quickly got in the car he arrived in and left.

Hunter's lawyers knew the Republicans wouldn't agree to an open hearing today, so that was one way of getting their client out of being deposed.

The Democrats could be counted on as usual to complain about the inquiry in attempts to run cover for the Bidens, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took this approach:

AOC:



Republicans "do not have a single witness to any of their alleged allegations!" pic.twitter.com/ryCZAxumRR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2023

"Alleged allegations"? Really?

That aside, AOC either isn't being totally honest or just hasn't been paying attention (as with the Dems it's of course the first option):

Uh, Tony Bobulinski and Devon Archer say hi.



BTW, she and her party impeached Trump over a phone call using testimony from witnesses and an anonymous whistleblower who weren't even present when he spoke to Zelensky. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 13, 2023

Technically right, there are multiple witnesses. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) December 13, 2023

Also, do bank records and canceled checks count as witnesses?

Don’t forget the whistle blowers — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) December 13, 2023

Tony Bobulinski and Devon Archer… — FreedomvilleUSA (@Freedomville_) December 13, 2023

Laptop.

Bank Records.

Actual live witness testimony.

Emails.

Texts.



Nah, no evidence. https://t.co/g4iSlUwZxl — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 13, 2023

This is AOC and the other Democrats looking for the evidence:

***

