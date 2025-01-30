Trans Violence Is Violence: ABC News Respects Pronouns of Would-Be Assassin

Ryan Hamilton: 'Abortion Laws, Not Personal Ego & Narcissism, Are Why I'm Single...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 30, 2025

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, a man was arrested at the Capitol Building Monday with Molotov cocktails and knives, turning himself in before he could do anything to his targets, who were Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Speaker Mike Johnson, and then-Treasury Secretary nominee Scott Bessent. Bessent became his first choice when he learned the Senate was voting Monday on Bessent's nomination.

On the plus side, the headlines at the New York Times, Fox News, CNBC, and Politico all tell of a man, Ryan Michael English, from Massachusetts, though they do mention he went by "Riley Jane" English. Curiously, Washington's local CBS affiliate reported that a woman had been arrested. Jordan Fischer reports for WUSA9:

A Massachusetts woman arrested with homemade Molotov cocktails at the U.S. Capitol this week told police she was suffering from a terminal illness and had been inspired by Luigi Mangione, according to documents filed in federal court Wednesday.

Riley Jane English, 24, was charged in D.C. District Court on Tuesday with unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying an explosive or incendiary device on the grounds of the Capitol.

So, did all of the major outlets misgender this would-be assassin? ABC News seems to have split the difference, referring to Ryan as "them." ABC News reports:

English told officers they were there to "Kill Scott Bessent," who was confirmed by the Senate on Monday as the new treasury secretary. English also had a note stating, "This is terrible but I cant do nothing while nazis kill my sisters," according to charging documents.

After English was taken into custody, English told officers they traveled to Washington, D.C., from Massachusetts on Sunday with the intention of killing Johnson and/or Hegseth, whom English called a "Nazi," documents said. They also expressed a desire to burn down the conservative Heritage Foundation, documents said.

On the way to D.C., English stopped at a library in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and saw Reddit posts mentioning Bessent's confirmation hearing, which "altered" their plans, according to the charging documents.

So, more transgender violence?

English is the one who's confused.

Andy Ngo has more information about trans violence since the inauguration:

… is a German believed to be in the country on an H-1B visa. The duo is allegedly connected to a trans terror cell.

Federal law enforcement had been surveilling German man Felix "Ophelia" Baukholt and Seattle @UW student Teresa "Milo" Youngblut (xe/xem/xyrs) after staff at a Lyndonville, Vt. motel reported seeing them with black tactical clothing, weapons and protective militia-style equipment. 

When the duo was pulled over on Jan. 20, Youngblut allegedly shot dead Officer David Maland in a surprise attack. In the returning fire, Baukholt, who was also armed, was killed. Youngblut was injured and survived. 

I spoke with Jessica Taylor @jessi_cata, a Berkeley, Calif. woman who had met Baukholt over the years. She confirmed that Baulkholt is trans.

was a math genius who graduated from @UWaterloo in Canada before getting a job at Tower Research Capital in New York around 2021.

After the shooting, law enforcement found multiple burner mobiles, laptops and weapons in the duo's vehicle. 

Surviving trans accomplice Teresa "Milo" Youngblut, who is accused of being the one that fired the shots that killed the veteran/U.S. Border Patrol officer, has been charged over the homicide. Youngblut is a biological female who identifies as trans and uses xe/xem/xyrs pronouns.

That fatal shooting of a Border Patrol officer happened on Inauguration Day, but this is the first we've heard about it. So there's a trans militant cell called "Ziz."

No wonder the LGB community wants to be disassociated from the T.

***

