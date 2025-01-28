In some breaking news, Scott Bessent has just been confirmed as the new Secretary of the Treasury. Before he was even confirmed, though, it looks like someone wanted him dead, along with Speaker Mike Johnson and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Man charged with carrying Molotov cocktails into the Capitol was targeting Johnson, Hegseth, Bessent https://t.co/KalCeQEe1v — POLITICO (@politico) January 28, 2025

Will we be hearing about this on the network news tonight? Of course not. The news networks will be busy trying to demonize Republicans and inspire nuts like this one.

POLITICO reports:

A man who was arrested Monday after allegedly bringing Molotov cocktails to the Capitol told police that he intended to kill Speaker Mike Johnson, Pete Hegseth and Scott Bessent, federal prosecutors said in court filings. Ryan English turned himself in to Capitol Police, admitting he was carrying knives and two Molotov cocktails fashioned out of 50 milliliter Absolut Vodka bottles, stuffed with cloths doused in hand sanitizer. English is facing charges for unlawful transportation of a firearm and bringing an incendiary device into the Capitol.

Just wait … he'll spend less time in jail than a January 6 "rioter" who simply walked through the Capitol Building.

HOW could someone make it into the Capitol with Molotov cocktails? That's the most important question that needs an answer STAT. — Dr. Midnight Lonevoice (@CirqueDuFolie) January 28, 2025

It's an interesting list of targets. The nominee for Treasury Secretary?

He wasn't caught by Capitol police … he gave up and turned himself in.

After English arrived at the Capitol, he realized that he was unlikely to be able to get close to Bessent, given the security in place, and he said he considered taking steps that might amount to “suicide by cop,” according to the court filings.

This is the worst attack on the Capitol since January 6, which was the worst attack on the Capitol since the Civil War, Pearl Harbour, and 9/11.

***