CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY It's LAUGHABLY BAD

Oh, the Left really, really wanted Kamala Harris to win. She didn't, so they're going to spend the next four years producing fanfic about what might have been, a la 'Madam Secretary,' their not-too-subtle nod at Hillary Clinton.

This trailer for the Amazon direct-to-streaming film 'G20' is, at first watch, 'Die Hard: Kamala Harris.'

Check it out and see for yourself:

The target becomes a weapon. G20 starring Viola Davis is streaming on Prime Video April 10. pic.twitter.com/9mC1wYrEcW — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 12, 2025

Filming began in January 2024. We all know why.

Is this a comedy? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 12, 2025

Yes, unintentionally.

There's definitely a NSFW/language warning on this next post so wear earbuds, but it's a) Norm Macdonald and b) correct:

No lies detected.

Female, black President vs the evil white man and his hoodlums in South Africa…



🤡 🌎 — Nick (@thenickoftime90) February 12, 2025

Right. Chock full of THE MESSAGE.

You guys REEEEALLY thought Kamala was gonna win. Didn't you? 🤡 — Peace (@Necr0n_99) February 12, 2025

YUP.

Jesus this looks horrible. Looks like you checked all the right woke boxes though. — Veritas B0$$ (@B0SSH066) February 12, 2025

And that's all they care about.

WTF?????

BWAHAHAHAHHAHAHA

I needed a good laugh https://t.co/1KPkTAfGMl — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) February 12, 2025

This writer is still laughing.

I died from laughter after she somehow manhandled a burley dude that's got at least 6 inches, 105lbs, 30 years, and special ops training on her. Yet somehow defies the laws of leverage and forces his face into a griddle that happens to be on for some reason. 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/lNSwEl0CIt pic.twitter.com/pbxHVt8PkW — Chris1776 (@Hennessey_1776) February 12, 2025

Because girl boss! Or something.

We already did this 28 years ago and it wasn't DEI cringe. https://t.co/l2FMnKFh15 pic.twitter.com/QPT4EMlUBZ — Marshal Bohemond ⚔️⛨ Space Crusader Vtuber (@HMBohemond) February 12, 2025

Fantastic movie.

Like a really bad giant burrito, it's going to take time for Hollywood to work the woke out of its system. https://t.co/mf5miVYNmK — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 12, 2025

It will take ages.

Gotta purge the system.

It's so bad.

Die Hard

Skyscraper - Die Hard with a woman

Air Force One - Die Hard with the President

White House Down - Die Hard with the Black President

This Movie - Die Hard with the Black Woman President https://t.co/KAmVVFMcvt — Wade Stotts (@wadestotts) February 12, 2025

Nailed it.

I don't mind my movies to be unrealistic in a sense as they are movies after all but when they become delusional for "The Message" it's just a bridge too far for me. This appears to have leapt off the bridge of delusional and landed somewhere in the River of Insanity. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/KAFFS9FjZT — Kevin (@knewenigma) February 12, 2025

And the River of Insanity flowed into the Ocean of Cringe.