REEEEEE! REEEEEE! Watch AZ Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari Screech Hysterically About Elon M...
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around...
VIP
Schrödinger's Constitution
'They're Coming Home': Astronauts Stranded on the ISS Will Soon Be on Terra...
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Reality Checks CNN Journo Whining About AP Losing WH Briefing...
Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out...
Dems' Humiliating Moment During Fiery DOGE Hearing
FLASHBACK: Video of Jon Stewart Grilling Deputy Secretary of Defense Shows Dems Did...
The Body Count Begins: Ghoul Lefty Uses Death of Woman in Thailand to...
WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: DOGE, Bill Belichick, and Droves of Democrats
See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Truth: Politico in a Nutshell
Elon Musk Sees Sen. Schumer's Admission As Proof DOGE Is Making Progress (but...
BREAKING: DHS Claws Back the $59 Million FEMA Gave to a NYC Hotel...
VIP
They Got the Memo! Dem Rep Calls Elon Musk the Same Name Anderson...

CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY It's LAUGHABLY BAD

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 12, 2025
Twitter

Oh, the Left really, really wanted Kamala Harris to win. She didn't, so they're going to spend the next four years producing fanfic about what might have been, a la 'Madam Secretary,' their not-too-subtle nod at Hillary Clinton.

Advertisement

This trailer for the Amazon direct-to-streaming film 'G20' is, at first watch, 'Die Hard: Kamala Harris.'

Check it out and see for yourself:

Filming began in January 2024. We all know why.

Yes, unintentionally.

There's definitely a NSFW/language warning on this next post so wear earbuds, but it's a) Norm Macdonald and b) correct:

No lies detected.

Right. Chock full of THE MESSAGE.

YUP.

And that's all they care about.

This writer is still laughing.

Recommended

This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
Advertisement

Because girl boss! Or something.

Fantastic movie.

It will take ages.

Gotta purge the system.

It's so bad.

Nailed it.

And the River of Insanity flowed into the Ocean of Cringe.

Tags: AMAZON HOLLYWOOD KAMALA HARRIS MOVIE MOVIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out Ukraine Joining NATO
Grateful Calvin
REEEEEE! REEEEEE! Watch AZ Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari Screech Hysterically About Elon Musk
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Reality Checks CNN Journo Whining About AP Losing WH Briefing Room Access
Doug P.
'They're Coming Home': Astronauts Stranded on the ISS Will Soon Be on Terra Firma, Thanks to Elon Musk
Amy Curtis
Dems' Humiliating Moment During Fiery DOGE Hearing
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More Doug P.
Advertisement