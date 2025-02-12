Congresswoman Says Black Excellence Scares Trump Because of His Mediocritry
'Un-Safe Space': Trans Activists Use Threats to Declare Worcester, MA a 'Gender Diverse' Sanctuary City

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 12, 2025

The modern-day Left aren't just clowns, they're the entire three-ring circus. They don't realize this; they prefer to think of themselves as the Avengers and President Donald Trump as Thanos.

It's pathetic.

Especially because they're always the bullies.

In Worcester, MA, trans activists have decided to make the town a 'transgender' sanctuary city.

WATCH:

Did you catch that?

They're going to make it an 'unsafe space' for people who might disagree with them.

That's a great argument, guys.

Yes it is.

Any other group saying this would be universally condemned by media.

Problem solved.

Really going to improve relationships.

We're not going to stop them.

Same.

