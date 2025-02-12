'Un-Safe Space': Trans Activists Use Threats to Declare Worcester, MA a 'Gender Diverse' Sanctuary City

The modern-day Left aren't just clowns, they're the entire three-ring circus. They don't realize this; they prefer to think of themselves as the Avengers and President Donald Trump as Thanos.

It's pathetic.

Especially because they're always the bullies.

In Worcester, MA, trans activists have decided to make the town a 'transgender' sanctuary city.

WATCH:

NEW: City of Worcester, Massachusetts votes to be a “Sanctuary City for Transgender and Gender Diverse People.” pic.twitter.com/0cHiwcTiV1 — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) February 12, 2025

Did you catch that?

They're going to make it an 'unsafe space' for people who might disagree with them.

That's a great argument, guys.

Yes it is.

Literal threats of violence "better prepare for trans people to make this a very unsafe space..." — nanaki prolife (@nanaki_prolife) February 12, 2025

Any other group saying this would be universally condemned by media.

There you go America. Send all of those people to that town. Build a wall around it. Put mental institution signs all over the wall. — KwayZee (@KwayZeeOne) February 12, 2025

Problem solved.

“You better prepare for trans people to make this a very un-safe space.” Solid messaging, very healthy! https://t.co/J3N4NWAbL7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 12, 2025

Really going to improve relationships.

As I wrote earlier, Democrats are running headfirst to make themselves the Weirdo Party. And voters are noticing. https://t.co/Vzp6iTANm1 https://t.co/3r0QEqJo8H — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) February 12, 2025

We're not going to stop them.

I, for one, am in favor of gathering the crazies into one big asylum https://t.co/CKwMX6lkA7 — Sean Smells (@SoSwells) February 12, 2025

Same.