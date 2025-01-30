Grandstanding Sen. Adam Schiff Demands Kash Patel Look Capitol Police Officers in the Eye

Did You Know There is an Active Trans Cult Involved in Serial Murder...
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on January 30, 2025

This editor didn't know it until now, but apparently there was a charity record released in 2023 called "Justice for All," featuring Donald Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance interspersed with the J6 Prison Choir, made up of about 20 men imprisoned for their actions on January 6, 2021, singing the National Anthem. Proceeds went to legal aid for the prisoners.

Rep. Adam Schiff certainly knew about it, and he knew that Trump's nominee for FBI Director, Kash Patel, had promoted it. Schiff demanded that Patel turn around and look into the eyes of the Capitol Police officers behind him and tell them he was proud of promoting the song.

Patel: "How about you ask them if I have their backs and let's see about that answer?"

This editor just listened to the track on Spotify and thinks, yes, Patel should be proud to have promoted it. Former Vice President Kamala Harris was proud to promote the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which bailed out violent riots who'd been arrested. She's never taken the post down.

Patel held his ground admirably.

Look who else they voted for.

"ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONSIES?"

Their grandstanding didn't derail Pete Hegseth, and it's not going to work here, either.

Credit to Schiff for at least not claiming any police officers died on January 6. That makes him more honest that some Democrats, including Joe Biden.

***

