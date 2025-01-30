Grandstanding Sen. Adam Schiff Demands Kash Patel Look Capitol Police Officers in the Eye

This editor didn't know it until now, but apparently there was a charity record released in 2023 called "Justice for All," featuring Donald Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance interspersed with the J6 Prison Choir, made up of about 20 men imprisoned for their actions on January 6, 2021, singing the National Anthem. Proceeds went to legal aid for the prisoners.

Rep. Adam Schiff certainly knew about it, and he knew that Trump's nominee for FBI Director, Kash Patel, had promoted it. Schiff demanded that Patel turn around and look into the eyes of the Capitol Police officers behind him and tell them he was proud of promoting the song.

JUST IN: Adam Schiff gets flustered after Kash Patel refuses to comply with his demand that he "look at" police sitting behind him, tells Schiff to do it himself.



Schiff: "I want you to look at them... Look them in the eye and tell them you're proud of what you did."



Patel:… pic.twitter.com/FCtczkQ3Ya — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 30, 2025

Patel: "How about you ask them if I have their backs and let's see about that answer?"

This editor just listened to the track on Spotify and thinks, yes, Patel should be proud to have promoted it. Former Vice President Kamala Harris was proud to promote the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which bailed out violent riots who'd been arrested. She's never taken the post down.

They rely so heavily on grandstanding and theatrics. Nobody cares, Schiff! — The Stealthy Stethoscope 🩺🇺🇸 (@Stealthoscope) January 30, 2025

He's the little boy who cried wolf.



He sprinted to the media every chance he could from 2016-2020 to "sound the alarm" on Trump just to find out it was all a lie.



Nothing he says should be taken seriously. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 30, 2025

Watermelon head Schiff is a disgrace, Collin. Kash will make a great FBI director and many people say I will be his Deputy. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 30, 2025

Patel held his ground admirably.

California is ridiculous for promoting Adam Schiff to Senator. — user not found (@incognitoshark) January 30, 2025

Look who else they voted for.

Patel ain't backing down from Schiff's stare-down challenge. — Jabo Speaks: News & Views (@JaboMaga) January 30, 2025

A lot of these questions from our Senators demonstrate a hatred for free speech. They hate the memes, the songs, the onesies. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) January 30, 2025

"ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONSIES?"

Kash Patel’s response completely flipped the script on Schiff, showing confidence and refusing to play into his theatrics. That kind of direct pushback is exactly why so many people support him. — CyberBeast 📐 Mode (@TechToTesla) January 30, 2025

Kash: “I’m looking at you. You asked the question.”

Schiff is quaking in his ladies underwear.

He knows what’s coming. — Rochellemaryn 🌹🕊️ (@RochelleAz) January 30, 2025

I didn't think it was possible for me to despise him more, but after his bullying of Kash in this exchange, I take it back. It is definitely possible. Despicable excuse for a human being. — hungarikee (@hungarikee) January 30, 2025

Schiff won't ask them because he knows the answer.



Law enforcement loves Trump, they love Vance, they love Kash and they love common sense. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 30, 2025

I guarantee shifty Schiff is a little more than worried that the investigative eyeballs of the FBI are going to be looking at him. He actually looks scared. At least that's what I took away from it. — Infinite Armadillo (@JustinShultz19) January 30, 2025

Adam Schiff telling him to look someone else in the eye with a straight face, is peak hypocrisy. — FO𝕏 YOU (@F0XYOU) January 30, 2025

I think their grandstanding is finally losing its effect, and doing what it always should have - show how fake they are.



Good. — Leg Spaghetti (@athleticswrld) January 30, 2025

Their grandstanding didn't derail Pete Hegseth, and it's not going to work here, either.

Credit to Schiff for at least not claiming any police officers died on January 6. That makes him more honest that some Democrats, including Joe Biden.

***