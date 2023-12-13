Jim Jordan Notes Hunter Biden's 'Huge Departure' From Original Spin on Joe's Business Involvement

During his appearance outside the U.S. Capitol this morning, Hunter Biden insisted that his father "was not financially involved" in his business dealings:

Hunter Biden added that "my father was not financially involved in my business," saying he was not involved in his dealings with Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, or his Chinese investments and others in the U.S. "No evidence to support that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen," Hunter Biden said.

Advertisement

One more time:

Hunter Biden: "Let me state as clearly as I can; my father was not financially involved in my business…I am here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the Committee's legitimate questions." pic.twitter.com/DHsTvtQCgm — CSPAN (@cspan) December 13, 2023

Did you catch that shift?

It didn't escape notice from Republican Rep. Jim Jordan:

.@RepJamesComer on Hunter Biden: "We've never mocked his addiction."



Rep. @Jim_Jordan on Joe Biden: "He's been involved, just not financially. That is a huge departure from everything they have said now for the last three-and-a-half years." pic.twitter.com/FPCLrKqhlp — CSPAN (@cspan) December 13, 2023

Talking point pivot detected!

Rep. @Jim_Jordan on Hunter Biden: "He said his father was not financially involved in the business...another change in the story...We think he should come in. If he doesn't we're going to move forward with contempt proceedings." pic.twitter.com/z9Ggrxn7Tc — CSPAN (@cspan) December 13, 2023

That shift is quite amazing considering this all started three or four years ago with Joe Biden saying he never even spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings.

"Financially" is hilariously specific. — John Shoemaker (@RealJohnShoe) December 13, 2023

not *financially* involved is a very specific word choice https://t.co/B0Rum0jQDz — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) December 13, 2023

Note the legalese wording.



This leaves room for Joe was involved, just not *financially.



All those payments to Joe were just repayments of personal loans, you see. https://t.co/T5FASbTGY4 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 13, 2023

And it's been pointed out previously that if Hunter and Jim Biden were the ones making the money, why would Joe have to give THEM loans? This just doesn't add up.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!