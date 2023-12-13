Senator Kennedy Left Speechless After Confronting Biden Nominee for Ignoring Abuse
Jim Jordan Notes Hunter Biden's 'Huge Departure' From Original Spin on Joe's Business Involvement

Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on December 13, 2023
Meme screenshot

During his appearance outside the U.S. Capitol this morning, Hunter Biden insisted that his father "was not financially involved" in his business dealings:

Hunter Biden added that "my father was not financially involved in my business," saying he was not involved in his dealings with Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, or his Chinese investments and others in the U.S.

"No evidence to support that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen," Hunter Biden said. 

One more time:

Did you catch that shift?

It didn't escape notice from Republican Rep. Jim Jordan:

Talking point pivot detected!

That shift is quite amazing considering this all started three or four years ago with Joe Biden saying he never even spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings. 

And it's been pointed out previously that if Hunter and Jim Biden were the ones making the money, why would Joe have to give THEM loans? This just doesn't add up.

*** 

