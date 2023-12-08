'Bold Move Cotton!' Mollie Hemingway Takes Hunter Biden APART Line Item By Line...
HMM: Here's a GREAT Question About Biden's 'Loan Repayment' Excuse

Doug P.  |  10:50 AM on December 08, 2023

You know, for some reason we're starting to think the Biden family might not be totally on the up-and-up. 

As you've heard by now, Hunter Biden has been hit with nine new charges related to tax evasion and fraud. On the other end of the corruption spectrum, we have a House Oversight Committee impeachment inquiry looking into the dealings of Joe Biden. Here's the latest on what's being learned:

At this point "suspicious activity" should be written in Latin on the Biden family crest:

Banks filed at least six reports concerning Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings that flagged President Joe Biden's home address in Delaware and raised concerns about possible criminal activity involving money laundering or human trafficking, according to a U.S. Senator who investigated the first family's finances for years.

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, the top Republican on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, told the Just the News, No Noise television show Thursday night that the Suspicious Activity Reports (SARS) chronicled about $12 million in transactions over several years, some of which passed through Joe Biden's Wilmington, Del., home where he had allowed his son to stay.

Rep. James Comer of the Oversight Committee has shared checks made out to Joe Biden which have "loan repayment" written in the memo section. Most Democrats are taking that at face value of course. The latest Biden excuse is that one check made out to Joe was a loan repayment so Hunter could buy a truck:

Hunter Biden's business entities and Joe Biden's brother cutting him "loan repayment" checks have brought up a very good question, and here it is:

Questions that make you go HMM.

It is!

Look at all the money Hunter Biden was spending (except not on taxes) according to the indictments -- millions of dollars -- but he needed a loan from his dad to buy a truck?

*** 

