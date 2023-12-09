Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'
Miranda Devine Reminds NY Times (and Others) Why Hunter Biden Indictments Don't Link...
Breaking: Actor Ryan O’Neal Dead At 82
X User Asks Question of 2A Community and is Unprepared for Response
Friday Fun: We Give You #FluteGuy
Friday Fun: Homeowner Finds Exterminator's Notebook, Hilarity Ensues
Good Luck With That: Prime Minister Of Barbados Demands $4.9 Trillion In Reparations
'Things That Make You Go Hmm': Map Of Charitable Giving Is Eye Opening
Florida Democrats Send Letter to DeSantis to End Non-Existent 'Book Bans'
The Hypocrisy Caucus: Anti-Israel Democrats Have Audacity to Celebrate Chanukah and Denoun...
Biden Avoids Reporters but KJP Assures America the President Is 'Proud of His...
LAPD Says They're Aware of Possible Upcoming 'First Amendment Activity' in Los Angeles......
Twitter Wrecks Journos Using Pictures of Hamas Prisoners to Try to Decry 'Western...
Is It Just Me or are Antisemites REALLY Stupid? Here Are a Few...

Watch President Biden Invent an Entirely New Amount of Money (Maybe This Was The Big Guy's Cut)

Doug P.  |  10:23 AM on December 09, 2023
AngieArtist

The "Bidenomics" economy continues to hit average Americans hard and people are crossing illegally into the U.S. at the southern border in record numbers, which means it's time for President Biden to focus on his favorite topic: Choo-choo trains:

Advertisement

LAS VEGAS -- President Joe Biden is heading to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2 billion in funding for 10 major passenger rail projects across the country, including to spur work on high-speed, electric train routes that could one day link Nevada and California, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The administration says the 218-mile train route linking Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga, may one day serve more than 11 million passengers annually.

"May one day serve..." -- You know what that means. It'll never be finished but Biden will have purchased some union endorsements with taxpayer money. 

What will end up being the actual cost of this project? Biden might have gotten the number accidentally correct when he made this effort: 

No word on if "The Big Guy" gets ten percent of that. Perhaps Biden was trying to describe the national debt.

Recommended

Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It was like watching a little kid try and describe how much money there is in the whole world.

So yeah, it's going great.

*** 

Related:

Biden Avoids Reporters but KJP Assures America the President Is 'Proud of His Son'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America'
Grateful Calvin
Miranda Devine Reminds NY Times (and Others) Why Hunter Biden Indictments Don't Link to Joe
Doug P.
X User Asks Question of 2A Community and is Unprepared for Response
Tertullianus
'Things That Make You Go Hmm': Map Of Charitable Giving Is Eye Opening
Amy Curtis
Friday Fun: Homeowner Finds Exterminator's Notebook, Hilarity Ensues
Amy Curtis
Good Luck With That: Prime Minister Of Barbados Demands $4.9 Trillion In Reparations
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter Memes Kevin McCarthy into Oblivion for Saying 'Democrats Look Like America' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement