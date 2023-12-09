Watch President Biden Invent an Entirely New Amount of Money (Maybe This Was The Big Guy's Cut)

The "Bidenomics" economy continues to hit average Americans hard and people are crossing illegally into the U.S. at the southern border in record numbers, which means it's time for President Biden to focus on his favorite topic: Choo-choo trains:

LAS VEGAS -- President Joe Biden is heading to Las Vegas to showcase $8.2 billion in funding for 10 major passenger rail projects across the country, including to spur work on high-speed, electric train routes that could one day link Nevada and California, as well as Los Angeles and San Francisco. The administration says the 218-mile train route linking Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga, may one day serve more than 11 million passengers annually.

"May one day serve..." -- You know what that means. It'll never be finished but Biden will have purchased some union endorsements with taxpayer money.

What will end up being the actual cost of this project? Biden might have gotten the number accidentally correct when he made this effort:

“A billion, three hundred million, trillion, three hundred million dollars!" pic.twitter.com/hRWjzdKMAu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 8, 2023

No word on if "The Big Guy" gets ten percent of that. Perhaps Biden was trying to describe the national debt.

How long will that take to pay off?!? https://t.co/VU0nX3iFeY — kɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) December 9, 2023

It was like watching a little kid try and describe how much money there is in the whole world.

I got nothin'. https://t.co/dRw8Jyuxw7 — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 8, 2023

Just say a gazillion dollars, doesn’t matter ‘cause it’s Bidenomics. — Sandra (@Sandra46427493) December 9, 2023

So yeah, it's going great.

