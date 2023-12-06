Sen. Marsha Blackburn Helps Jog Sen. Durbin's Memory About Epstein Flight Log Request

About a week ago, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn called on the Senate Judiciary Committee to issue a subpoena that could culminate in the release of Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called on the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday to issue a subpoena against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, with the goal of obtaining a list of passengers that traveled aboard the convicted sex offender’s infamous plane. Blackburn, 71, made the demand during a Senate hearing related to the authorization of subpoenas for Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas as part of an ethics probe which the Tennessee Republican decried as a “charade.” The senator argued that the American people would be better served knowing more about the potential participants in Epstein’s “horrific conduct.”

Blackburn later said that her request was blocked by Judiciary Committee chair Dick Durbin.

Yesterday Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn asked Durbin why he wouldn't subpoena the Epstein flight logs. Durbin claimed to not know anything about it while taking a passive-aggressive swipe at Fox News and its reporter who dared to ask a good question:

REPORTER: “Why won’t you subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs?”



DICK DURBIN: “Who are you?!”



REPORTER: “@hillary__vaughn, with Fox.”



DURBIN: “With Fox, of course. I don’t know anything about his flight logs.” pic.twitter.com/5DOWpMFQzf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2023

This brings up a simple question:

Thank you @hillary__vaughn.



It’s a simple question: Why won’t Democrats agree to my subpoena request for Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs? https://t.co/uDyx9FWyjX — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 6, 2023

As for Durbin saying he didn't know what Vaughn was talking about, Blackburn served up a video reminder that the Illinois Democrat will totally ignore:

FACT CHECK: @SenatorDurbin says we had not spoken ”one time” about my subpoena for Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs.



Maybe this will jog his memory. pic.twitter.com/wckJROJrU0 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 5, 2023

In other words, Durbin lied again. Not that we're shocked or anything.

These people can’t stop lying even when there video evidence https://t.co/7SktJowEHt — Lisa boettcher (@Smurfette913) December 6, 2023

They lie so much they can't even remember when they lie. — Xxarna Z (@xxenna66) December 5, 2023

Durbin doesn't even care that we know he's lying.

