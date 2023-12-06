Al Gore, Noted Inventor of the Internet, Wants to Ban Social Media Algorithms...
Remember When Biden Promised to Build Half a Million EV Chargers? Well…
A Legend: TV Writer, Producer Norman Lear Dead At 101
Dems' Photo of 'Biden Express' Train Gets a Reality Check Mocking for the...
Taylor Swift: TIME Magazine's Person of the Year For 2023
Law Professor Laments 'Sex Exceptionalism' for Israel's 'Disproportionate' Response to Ham...
British Islamist's Canadian Girlfriend Is Missing!
Breaking: Texas, The Federalist, and The Daily Wire File Lawsuit Against U.S. State...
Embrace the Power of 'AND': Is Kristen Clarke Really This Ignorant or Just...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Reportedly Got a Liberal Professor to Leave the Country
Awesome: Nic Cage at Comic Con Is Just So Good
UNRWA Director Wants to Talk About Bags of Flour, Not Israeli Hostages
Ibram X. Kendi Says Whiteness 'Prevents White People From Connecting to Humanity'
National Women's Law Center President Says Female Athletes Should 'Learn to Lose Gracefull...

Sen. Marsha Blackburn Helps Jog Sen. Durbin's Memory About Epstein Flight Log Request

Doug P.  |  11:10 AM on December 06, 2023
Sarah D.

About a week ago, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn called on the Senate Judiciary Committee to issue a subpoena that could culminate in the release of Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs:

Advertisement

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called on the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday to issue a subpoena against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, with the goal of obtaining a list of passengers that traveled aboard the convicted sex offender’s infamous plane. 

Blackburn, 71, made the demand during a Senate hearing related to the authorization of subpoenas for Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas as part of an ethics probe which the Tennessee Republican decried as a “charade.” 

The senator argued that the American people would be better served knowing more about the potential participants in Epstein’s “horrific conduct.”

Blackburn later said that her request was blocked by Judiciary Committee chair Dick Durbin. 

Yesterday Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn asked Durbin why he wouldn't subpoena the Epstein flight logs. Durbin claimed to not know anything about it while taking a passive-aggressive swipe at Fox News and its reporter who dared to ask a good question: 

This brings up a simple question:

Recommended

Dems' Photo of 'Biden Express' Train Gets a Reality Check Mocking for the Ages
Doug P.
Advertisement

As for Durbin saying he didn't know what Vaughn was talking about, Blackburn served up a video reminder that the Illinois Democrat will totally ignore: 

In other words, Durbin lied again. Not that we're shocked or anything.

Durbin doesn't even care that we know he's lying.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems' Photo of 'Biden Express' Train Gets a Reality Check Mocking for the Ages
Doug P.
Embrace the Power of 'AND': Is Kristen Clarke Really This Ignorant or Just Lying?
Grateful Calvin
Law Professor Laments 'Sex Exceptionalism' for Israel's 'Disproportionate' Response to Hamas War Crimes
Amy
British Islamist's Canadian Girlfriend Is Missing!
Gordon K
Breaking: Texas, The Federalist, and The Daily Wire File Lawsuit Against U.S. State Department
Grateful Calvin
Al Gore, Noted Inventor of the Internet, Wants to Ban Social Media Algorithms (Watch)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dems' Photo of 'Biden Express' Train Gets a Reality Check Mocking for the Ages Doug P.
Advertisement