I've Been Reminded That 'Doonesbury' Perfectly Summed Up John Kerry Decades Ago
James Woods Shares Video Proving 'What Scientists Are Telling Us Now' Shifts Every Few Decades

Doug P.  |  12:30 PM on December 04, 2023
Meme screenshot

There's been a palpable escalation in the eco-alarmist rhetoric coming from the Left about global warming (or "period of global boiling" as the United Nations chief said recently).

U.S. "climate czar" and eco-hypocrite of the highest order John Kerry seems to think he's been promoted to King of the World and is now saying this about coal: 

Kerry's multiple mansions are of course heated solely by rainbows and unicorn flatulence and his wife's plane is solar-powered. 

Hillary Clinton is out there warning about "climate deaths" from the heat caused by the burning of fossil fuels, an alleged problem that her campaign jet contributed mightily to in 2015 and 2016:

We're also being told it was yet another "hottest year on record" (which of course they say about every year).

James Woods has shared video evidence of the scientific one-eighty that's taken place in just a few decades:

Yep, back in the 1970's "another ice age is coming" was all the "science" rage: 

We hope nobody got whiplash from that quick pivot from "another ice age is coming" to "global boiling." 

We'll end this with Michael Crichton's reminder about the "consensus of scientists" claim Kerry and Clinton like to keep repeating to try and convince everybody their alarmism is true:

I want to pause here and talk about this notion of consensus, and the rise of what has been called consensus science. I regard consensus science as an extremely pernicious development that ought to be stopped cold in its tracks. Historically, the claim of consensus has been the first refuge of scoundrels; it is a way to avoid debate by claiming that the matter is already settled. Whenever you hear the consensus of scientists agrees on something or other, reach for your wallet, because you’re being had. 

Let’s be clear: the work of science has nothing whatever to do with consensus. Consensus is the business of politics. Science, on the contrary, requires only one investigator who happens to be right, which means that he or she has results that are verifiable by reference to the real world. In science consensus is irrelevant. What is relevant is reproducible results. The greatest scientists in history are great precisely because they broke with the consensus. There is no such thing as consensus science. If it’s consensus, it isn’t science. If it’s science, it isn’t consensus. Period.

*** 

