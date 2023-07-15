'Climate czar' John Kerry squirms as Reps grill him about private jet use & CCP leader

"Climate czar" and eco-hypocrite extraordinaire John Kerry provided some congressional testimony this week, and two topics that made him squirm the most were his private jet usage and China's Chairman Xi Jinping.

We'll start with Kerry being grilled about private jets.

If you were married to somebody who owned a private jet, would you think that gave you good reason to claim you don't own a private jet? Kerry certainly does, and judging from the amount of squirming and dodging going on here, he probably is greatly diminishing his level of hypocrisy:

CLIMATE CZAR JOHN KERRY: “I've personally never owned a private jet!" pic.twitter.com/lajk1aQyYz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2023

"I, personally..."

What a worm.

Here's a longer clip:

Kerry is Biden's "climate czar," so you'd think that somebody so concerned about climate change would want to keep it real when it comes to China, which leads the world in emissions.

However, Kerry couldn't even go as far as to call Xi a dictator:

John Kerry doesn’t care about Biden labeling Chinese President Xi a “dictator.”



“All of that is sort of like water off the duck’s back…” pic.twitter.com/1b8ZG9EGcu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2023

Out: "Dictator."

In: "Major decider."

Next time somebody should ask Kerry to calculate the carbon footprint of his entire "climate department":

"The chart shows John Kerry and his personal staff assistant at the top of the organization, with three separate divisions reporting to him, including a chief of staff, principal deputy envoy for climate, and a deputy envoy for climate. Additional offices include: public affairs,… pic.twitter.com/jdI0cz0Y1Z — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 14, 2023

