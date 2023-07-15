Dear Joe Biden: America has had enough of your lies -- jobs numbers...
Townhall: News You Can Trust

'Climate czar' John Kerry squirms as Reps grill him about private jet use & CCP leader

Doug P.  |  12:22 PM on July 15, 2023
AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File

"Climate czar" and eco-hypocrite extraordinaire John Kerry provided some congressional testimony this week, and two topics that made him squirm the most were his private jet usage and China's Chairman Xi Jinping. 

We'll start with Kerry being grilled about private jets.

If you were married to somebody who owned a private jet, would you think that gave you good reason to claim you don't own a private jet? Kerry certainly does, and judging from the amount of squirming and dodging going on here, he probably is greatly diminishing his level of hypocrisy: 

"I, personally..." 

What a worm.

Here's a longer clip:

 

Kerry is Biden's "climate czar," so you'd think that somebody so concerned about climate change would want to keep it real when it comes to China, which leads the world in emissions. 

However, Kerry couldn't even go as far as to call Xi a dictator:

Out: "Dictator."

In: "Major decider."

Next time somebody should ask Kerry to calculate the carbon footprint of his entire "climate department":

Related:

Jet set eco czar John Kerry explains how war in Ukraine is worsening climate change

Climate change hypocrite John Kerry: We need to cripple food production or billions could starve

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

