BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't Done Over Zoom

December 02, 2023
AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File

As we told you earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris is among those who jetted off to oil-rich Dubai for a "climate change" conference where people like John Kerry are promising the rest of the world that they're going to get rid of coal plants even though China has no intention of following suit: 

Next November, Americans must commit to shutting down the Biden administration for good.

The climate change conference has already seen a "Gore Effect" take place because a blizzard in Munich froze up some private jets that were going to fly to the Dubai global warming cultist meeting.

That brings us to a great question that has been asked:

Excellent query! And there were many, many answers. 

We'll lead off with James Woods explaining why the climate change alarmist elitists don't do these meetings over Zoom: 

Exactly! And what fun would it be if they didn't get a fun vacation out of it while spending somebody else's money and flaunting their hypocrisy to prove their "elite" status to the rest of us rubes?

FuzzyChimp
True. If they felt their lives were threatened by burning fossil fuels they wouldn't fire up their private jets and fly several thousand miles. They don't believe their own BS and it shows.

We're pretty confident that their dinners don't consist of the insects they'd all like the rest of us to subsist on while living in unheated caves.

Regular folks can't be allowed to see what it's really all about.

Kerry is perhaps the biggest eco-hypocrite out there. Remember his "I own a private jet, it's my wife's plane" BS before a congressional committee recently?

They're always going to exempt themselves from the "rules" they want set for the rest of us.

*** 

