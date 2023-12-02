BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't Done Over Zoom

As we told you earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris is among those who jetted off to oil-rich Dubai for a "climate change" conference where people like John Kerry are promising the rest of the world that they're going to get rid of coal plants even though China has no intention of following suit:

US commits to shutting down its coal plants during COP28 https://t.co/r2zk87Ux3w — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 2, 2023

Next November, Americans must commit to shutting down the Biden administration for good.

The climate change conference has already seen a "Gore Effect" take place because a blizzard in Munich froze up some private jets that were going to fly to the Dubai global warming cultist meeting.

That brings us to a great question that has been asked:

Why do leaders fly private jets to conferences on climate change when they could just have the meeting over Zoom and help the environment? pic.twitter.com/KrhvgXSYvJ — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) December 2, 2023

Excellent query! And there were many, many answers.

We'll lead off with James Woods explaining why the climate change alarmist elitists don't do these meetings over Zoom:

Because they don’t serve caviar and bags of cash in zoom meetings. https://t.co/b835gqLtHt — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 2, 2023

Exactly! And what fun would it be if they didn't get a fun vacation out of it while spending somebody else's money and flaunting their hypocrisy to prove their "elite" status to the rest of us rubes?

Because it has nothing to do with the climate https://t.co/J2nbc0O4wx — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) December 2, 2023

True. If they felt their lives were threatened by burning fossil fuels they wouldn't fire up their private jets and fly several thousand miles. They don't believe their own BS and it shows.

because blackmail and bribes must be done in person — Carry (@boatgirl3) December 2, 2023

They're conditioning people to get use to them having rights and privileges that you can't have. Rules for thee not for me. pic.twitter.com/vPOkMIvKvA — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) December 2, 2023

Zoom doesn't offer hookers yet. pic.twitter.com/sFwLo2kPiX — Freedom On Fire (@freedomonfire) December 2, 2023

Because they can’t attend lavish dinners, negotiate bribes, and bang high dollar hoors over zoom https://t.co/Iy3Uv5iM4f — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 2, 2023

We're pretty confident that their dinners don't consist of the insects they'd all like the rest of us to subsist on while living in unheated caves.

NOTHING shouts "I AM IMPORTANT" than riding around in a private jet and lodging in 5 star hotels, on someone else's dime. — Phoeli𝕏 (@sunmynd) December 2, 2023

Secret deals must be made in person for the business of climate change to survive and prosper! https://t.co/tHMDDrHSZx — Lucky (@cnrlarson) December 2, 2023

Regular folks can't be allowed to see what it's really all about.

They can't serve steak dinners over the internet!



Zoom is for the peasants! — Robert Varhite 🔑 (@reallybob1) December 2, 2023

Because they think they’re entitled to it, and we’re not. They practically brag about their self-perception of being elites. Especially this one 👇 https://t.co/ZHgRk5biCH — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) December 2, 2023

Kerry is perhaps the biggest eco-hypocrite out there. Remember his "I own a private jet, it's my wife's plane" BS before a congressional committee recently?

Because elitist liberals believe the rules don’t apply to them. https://t.co/AGSDcjL4ZX — FloridaGayGOP (@ProudGayGOP) December 2, 2023

They're always going to exempt themselves from the "rules" they want set for the rest of us.

