Here's Kamala Harris Aboard Her Jet Headed to Oil Rich Area to Take 'Bold Climate Action'

Doug P.  |  9:28 AM on December 02, 2023
Meme screenshot

We've said it many times, but if there wasn't "man-made climate change" from the burning of fossil fuels before all these climate conferences attended by people flying in from all parts of the world on their private jets, there would be after. Climate change could end up being the biggest self-fulfilling prophecy of all time. 

Today's example comes courtesy of Vice President Kamala Harris, who appears to have added "global climate banker" to her roles (in addition to "border czar" -- and you know how that's going): 

Yes indeed, having solved all other problems in the U.S., this administration's now handing out our money in the name of "international climate finance."

Meanwhile, Harris' X account shared this photo of the VP aboard her jet en route to Dubai to sound the alarm about the burning of fossil fuels that they say has created an "existential crisis" for humanity: 

Taking a private jet to go to a conference in a place made wealthy from oil revenue to discuss how the rest of us burning fossil fuels is destroying the planet. That's just perfect. 

James Woods Demolishes Democrats in a Series of Posts Following George Santos Expulsion
Grateful Calvin
Judging from that photo it doesn't look like Harris is aboard a sailboat.

All while your gas-powered lawnmowers are a big problem. 

The "bold" part will be reserved for the rest of us who will be expected to live in caves and subsist on an insect diet while these hypocrites continue to fly around on private jets and dine on steak and lobster.

*** 

