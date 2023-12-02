Here's Kamala Harris Aboard Her Jet Headed to Oil Rich Area to Take 'Bold Climate Action'

We've said it many times, but if there wasn't "man-made climate change" from the burning of fossil fuels before all these climate conferences attended by people flying in from all parts of the world on their private jets, there would be after. Climate change could end up being the biggest self-fulfilling prophecy of all time.

Today's example comes courtesy of Vice President Kamala Harris, who appears to have added "global climate banker" to her roles (in addition to "border czar" -- and you know how that's going):

The U.S. is committed to expanding international climate finance.



I am proud to announce a new $3 billion pledge to the Green Climate Fund to help developing countries access capital to invest in resilience, clean energy, and nature-based solutions.https://t.co/M6air5E2iw — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 2, 2023

Yes indeed, having solved all other problems in the U.S., this administration's now handing out our money in the name of "international climate finance."

Meanwhile, Harris' X account shared this photo of the VP aboard her jet en route to Dubai to sound the alarm about the burning of fossil fuels that they say has created an "existential crisis" for humanity:

My team and I are preparing for a productive COP28 where the U.S. will continue our global leadership on bold climate action.



Looking forward to arriving in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/d8g4QlD1xW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 1, 2023

Taking a private jet to go to a conference in a place made wealthy from oil revenue to discuss how the rest of us burning fossil fuels is destroying the planet. That's just perfect.

How’d you get there? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 2, 2023

Judging from that photo it doesn't look like Harris is aboard a sailboat.

Couldn’t it have been a Zoom meeting? Did you need to burn this much fossil fuels to go there? https://t.co/eInY9LPq2P — CB (@chrisbrown111__) December 2, 2023

All while your gas-powered lawnmowers are a big problem.

bold climate action… while flying on a private jet https://t.co/UYfP2eNwzj — Noah Rynders (@NoahRynders) December 1, 2023

The "bold" part will be reserved for the rest of us who will be expected to live in caves and subsist on an insect diet while these hypocrites continue to fly around on private jets and dine on steak and lobster.

