Mollie Hemingway Laughs at WaPo's 'Unhinged Temper Tantrum' Over Result of Argentina Election

The result of Argentina's election isn't being received warmly by the political Left of their pals in the media.

Here's the candidate who won the election:

NEW: Argentina's new president Javier Milei is against abortion, pro-gun, vowed to cut ties with China, insulted Pope Francis and says humans are not behind climate change



READ: https://t.co/iU8wMvdW2D pic.twitter.com/iyl8e1wh3A — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 20, 2023

Advertisement

Javier Milei is the new President of Argentina and is planning some budget cuts.



🔊 … 🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/AIFJ30kUE1 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 20, 2023

Commence media freakout!

Mollie Hemingway spotted the Washington Post perhaps practicing for the possibility of President Biden losing next year with this doozy of a framing of the Argentina election result:

Propaganda outlet Washington Post throws an unhinged temper tantrum over voter rejection of the establishment. This angry, hysterical lede from @schmidtsam7 is actually kind of funny. pic.twitter.com/ljKTV6YKkm — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 20, 2023

They always report the two sides as "far-right" vs. "center-left."

A radical libertarian and admirer of Donald Trump rode a wave of voter rage to win Argentina’s presidency on Sunday, crushing the political establishment and bringing the sharpest turn to the right in four decades of democracy in the country. Javier Milei, a 53-year-old far-right economist and former television pundit with no governing experience, claimed nearly 56 percent of the vote, with over 80 percent of votes tallied. It was a stunning upset over Sergio Massa, the center-left economy minister who has struggled to resolve the country’s worst economic crisis in two decades. Even before the official results had been announced Sunday night, Massa acknowledged defeat and congratulated Milei on his win.

Sounds like the Washington Post has a problem with how things turned out in Venezuela:

“And since they can’t beat us with real arguments they just use the repressive apparatus of the state with loads of taxpayer money to destroy us…”



Sounds familiar? https://t.co/FFtKRPretp — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 20, 2023

WaPo says "no governing experience" like that's a bad thing:

"with no governing experience" means no corruption experience. — Dandiego (@DandiegoNY) November 20, 2023

How screwed up have things gotten because of career politicians? "No governing experience" doesn't sound like a bad thing.

You can almost see the journo tears on that page of the Washington Post.

***

Related:

Bring on the Ratio: Washington Post Writer Dumps on 'Citizen Journalism'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!