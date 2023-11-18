Dem Rep. Raskin Tells Wolf Blitzer Why Feds Didn't Want Speaker Johnson to Release All 1/6 Footage

Follow the Money: Riley Gaines, Others Explain Why Planned Parenthood Supports 'Gender-Aff...
Doug P.  |  11:19 AM on November 18, 2023
Screenshotted meme

Yesterday, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced he was releasing all video surveillance footage taken at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. He later provided a link to the videos:

Former congresswoman and January 6th Commission member Lynn Cheney opposed releasing all the footage and preferred that people see only one video

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin was on CNN and told Wolf Blitzer that Speaker Johnson releasing all the footage is dangerous. Here's why: 

No doubt Dems and ex-congressional Republicans such as Cheney and Adam Kinzinger believe releasing the footage is dangerous, but perhaps not for the reasons they're giving.

Grateful Calvin
Raskin didn't seem as triggered during recent pro-Palestinian protests in and around the Capitol:

There will be no commissions formed to investigate that.

That certainly sounds like something Raskin would say. How dare defendants be given access to material that would assist in their defense! 

Raskin does nothing but lie, which is why CNN is happy to give him a forum (along with other serial liars like Adam Schiff, etc.)

That's certainly more accurate.

*** 

