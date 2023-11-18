Dem Rep. Raskin Tells Wolf Blitzer Why Feds Didn't Want Speaker Johnson to Release All 1/6 Footage

Yesterday, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced he was releasing all video surveillance footage taken at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. He later provided a link to the videos:

Follow the link below to view the January 6th tapes for yourself.



To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government we must have transparency. This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker.



This website will be updated… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 17, 2023

Former congresswoman and January 6th Commission member Lynn Cheney opposed releasing all the footage and preferred that people see only one video.

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin was on CNN and told Wolf Blitzer that Speaker Johnson releasing all the footage is dangerous. Here's why:

.@RepRaskin: “@SpeakerJohnson‘s release of 1/5 footage a “security risk”:



“The reason why the Capitol police have opposed releasing 10s of thousands of hours from … every part of the Capitol, is because it’s like giving a diagram to future insurrectionists & terrorists” pic.twitter.com/bX7O5svZNK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 18, 2023

No doubt Dems and ex-congressional Republicans such as Cheney and Adam Kinzinger believe releasing the footage is dangerous, but perhaps not for the reasons they're giving.

Yep, not revealing the Capitol building’s super secret interior is the reason the feds don’t want 1/6 footage released https://t.co/NjVEHGGRQa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 18, 2023

Raskin didn't seem as triggered during recent pro-Palestinian protests in and around the Capitol:

All House Office Buildings Locked Down. No exit or entry due to pro-Palestinian demonstration on Capitol Hill

From USCP: All House buildings: Significant demonstration activity, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the buildings. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 16, 2023

There will be no commissions formed to investigate that.

I don’t know if you can find it but in the same interview I believe he expressed concern for it being made available to criminal defendants citing something about how it would make law enforcement feel — a newsman (@a_newsman) November 18, 2023

That certainly sounds like something Raskin would say. How dare defendants be given access to material that would assist in their defense!

Those who take @RepRaskin even the least bit seriously need a dozen armies worth of therapists and psychiatrists. https://t.co/1nPLXJTofe — Cody the Crazed Millenial (@cashbash9891) November 18, 2023

Raskin does nothing but lie, which is why CNN is happy to give him a forum (along with other serial liars like Adam Schiff, etc.)

That's certainly more accurate.

